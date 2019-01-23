Both men and women did considerable damage to the records during the Don Holst Open Track and Field Meet at Chadron State College on Sunday.
The men broke four meet records and two arena records while the women erased three meet and one arena record and tied another record in both categories.
Chadron State coach Riley Northrup said it’s unusual for so many record-setting performances to occur at a meet in mid-January, when most of the teams were participating for the first time since the holidays.
The meet produced a triple winner. Chadron State All-American Isaac Grimes won the 60-meter dash, long jump and triple jump. There also was a double winner. Jack Root of Colorado School of Mines captured both the shot put and the weight throw.
Both men also were among the record-setters. Grimes set the long jump record for both the meet and the Nelson Physical Activity Center with a leap of 25-feet, 11 ½ inches, and Root broke both records in the weight throw with a heave of 62-1 ¾.
Other men setting meet records were Jonathon Murray of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology with a time of 50.07 seconds in the 400 meters and Jonah Theisen of Black Hills State, who ran the 3000 meters in 8:37.02.
Theisen’s twin brother, Jordan, won the mile in 4:19.84, just .07 of a second over the meet record.
In the women’s competition, Chadron State graduate, Mel Herl, a six-time All-American for the Eagles in the throws, competed unattached Sunday and threw the 20-pound weight 63-6 to improve upon her winning mark during the Holst Meet in the Nelson PAC in 2016 by 10 ½ inches.
CSC’s current standout in the throws, Ashton Hallsted, hit 63-0 ¾ in the weight Sunday to also eclipse Herl’s previous records.
Black Hills State’s Jordyn Huneke cleared 12-1 ½ in the pole vault to tie the record that was set by a former Yellow Jackets standout Lisa Koch in 2010.
The women who broke meet records are Abbie Fredrick of Black Hills, who ran the 800 in 2:21.38, and Erica Ruiz of Metro State-Denver, who won the 3000 in 10:36.33.
While no one from Montana State-Billings broke a record, several of its men were competitive in the sprints, hurdles and long jump.
Besides Grimes, other Chadron State event winners were Lady Eagles Allee Williamson in the 200, Celeste Cardona in the 400 and Michelle Carbajal in the triple jump along with Justin Leman in the men’s high hurdles.
Another CSC entry, Christina Frick was the runner-up in the 400. Williamson also tied for second in the high jump. Also placing second for the Eagles were Julianne Thomsen in the hurdles and two men who placed behind Grimes.
Javan Lanier’s time in the 60 meters just .05 of a second slower than Grimes’ and freshman Grant Edgecomb was second in the triple jump at 44-6.