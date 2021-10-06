Seven to enter CSC Athletic Hall of Fame

With four seniors at running back in 1999, his first year at Chadron State, Forster specialized in returning punts. He returned 45, still the most in CSC annals, averaging 11.8 yards and was voted the RMAC’s all-conference punt returner. He took over at tailback as a sophomore, rushed for 1,077 yards and had 1,812 all-purpose yards, the most in school history at the time, and was first-team all-conference. He missed all but one game in 2001 because of injuries, but concluded his career in 2003 with 2,795 yards rushing, 407 yards receiving and 920 on punt returns. He still ranks fourth in CSC all-purpose yards with 4,185. Forester scored five touchdowns in a game twice. He also was the CSC Ivy Day King in 2002. As a senior at Gordon in 1997, he led the entire state in rushing with 1,970 yards, had 3,083 all-purpose yards, scored 32 touchdowns and participated in 130 tackles. His time of 10.7 seconds in the 100 meters as a senior in 1998 tied the fastest ever in the area. He is a rancher and has a water well business in the Gordon area. He and his wife Darcie have three boys and a girl.