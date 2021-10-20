Seven to enter CSC Athletic Hall of Fame

Seven outstanding Chadron State athletes about 20 years ago will return to the campus Saturday to be inducted into the college’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Eagles’ greats will be introduced at halftime of the football game with Fort Lewis College that kicks off at noon. The dinner and induction ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m. in the Student Center.

The inductees will include volleyball players Kelly Kraus Randle of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Alicia Wardyn Clark, a native of St. Paul, Neb., who now lives on a farm near York. Both played in the front line when Dawn Brammer was the coach.

Elijah Collins, originally from Aurora, Ill., and now of Oswego, is coming the farthest. He was a four-year starter at center for basketball teams coached by Dan Beebe.

Also to be inducted are four football players who were standouts when Brad Smith was the head coach. They include Gordon High teammates Austin Forster, a punt return standout his first year with the Eagles and then a dynamic tailback, and Rob Evans, a four-year starter at defensive tackle and an Academic All-American.

Forster ranches in the Gordon area and Evans is an attorney in Laramie.

The other football inductees are Marvin Jackson, a four-year all-conference and two-time All-American at cornerback, and Aaron Turner, a placekicker whose exploits include kicking the longest field goal in CSC history, a 57-yarder as a senior in 2000.

Jackson has a construction business in Cheyenne, his hometown, while Turner lives in Golden, Colo., his hometown, and has an insurance business in Wheat Ridge.

Tickets for the dinner and induction program are available via www.chadroneagles.com/tickets, or by contacting Sarah Dykes at 432-6255.

