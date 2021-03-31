Several Panhandle boys had impressive hoops seasons

The Nebraska Panhandle’s 2020-21 boys’ basketball season wasn’t among the all-time bests, but several teams won a lot of games and many players can be proud that their long hours of practice that are needed to become a standout paid off.

Perhaps, most of all, everyone involved is glad that a majority of the scheduled games were played in spite of COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Even in the Midwest, some teams had their seasons shortened and seldom got to play when the stands were full of fans.

Five Panhandle teams finished with at least 16 wins, and, as is nearly always the case, had players who chocked up some impressive statistics.

Bridgeport racked up the most wins while going 23-3 and was the only team from “way out west” to reach the state tournament. Alliance had the next most wins with 19, Potter-Dix followed with 18 and both Mitchell and Scottsbluff won 16 games.

Four of those five teams won at least 18 times last year with Potter-Dix the exception. The Coyotes were 0-18 two years ago and finished 6-16 last season. This year, they made even bigger strides, winning three times more games and becoming one of the elite quintets in the region.