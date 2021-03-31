Several Panhandle boys had impressive hoops seasons

The Nebraska Panhandle’s 2020-21 boys’ basketball season wasn’t among the all-time bests, but several teams won a lot of games and many players can be proud that their long hours of practice that are needed to become a standout paid off.
Perhaps, most of all, everyone involved is glad that a majority of the scheduled games were played in spite of COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Even in the Midwest, some teams had their seasons shortened and seldom got to play when the stands were full of fans.
Five Panhandle teams finished with at least 16 wins, and, as is nearly always the case, had players who chocked up some impressive statistics.
Bridgeport racked up the most wins while going 23-3 and was the only team from “way out west” to reach the state tournament. Alliance had the next most wins with 19, Potter-Dix followed with 18 and both Mitchell and Scottsbluff won 16 games.
Four of those five teams won at least 18 times last year with Potter-Dix the exception. The Coyotes were 0-18 two years ago and finished 6-16 last season. This year, they made even bigger strides, winning three times more games and becoming one of the elite quintets in the region.
Another southern Panhandle team, Sidney, also made big gains. The Red Raiders finished 3-20 a year ago, but broke even at 12-12 this season while spilling a couple of the teams late in the season that had clobbered them 12 months earlier.
Things like that are what make athletics interesting.
Here are comments about some players who excelled:
--Luke Kasten, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, is a big reason Potter-Dix has improved so much the last two years, He averaged 15 points and a Panhandle-best 11.4 rebounds last season This year he raised his scoring average to 22.2 points, the most in the region, and averaged 11.6 rebounds. He shot 54.6 percent from the field and handed out 63 assists.
--Alliance’s Caeson Clarke emerged as the Panhandle’s outstanding senior while averaging 19.8 points and claiming the rebounding lead at 11.8 a game, two-tenths of a point ahead of Kasten. His 43 3-pointers are impressive for a center and he made 80 percent of his free throws (111 of 139) while going to the line more often than anyone else. His game emerged this year. He averaged 8.5 points and 6.6 rebounds a year ago.
--Austin Thyne of Mitchell continued to light it up, despite missing six early-season games because of a sprained ankle. Now a junior, he buried 60 treys for the second year in a row while shooting 39 percent from behind the arc both years. He averaged 20.6 points this year, up from 18.2 last season and 16.0 as a freshman. He’s already tallied 1,284 points for the Tigers with a season to go. That’s 26th on the Panhandle’s all-time list. Another 400-point season will move him into third behind only Dru Kuxhausen of Scottsbluff with 2,110 when he finished burning the nets in 2017 and Kevin Moore of Chadron, who had 1,826 dating back to 1973.
--Liam Kostman, a 6-6 junior at Hyannis, averaged 20.9 points, shot 46.3 percent from the field and averaged 9.7 rebounds. He and his sophomore brother, Max, scored 61 percent of the Longhorns’ points. Liam had 61 assists and Max 60. Wonder how many of the assists led to baskets by the other brother?
--Bridgeport had lots of balance made up of an array of excellent players. That’s why the Purple Bulldogs had such a gaudy 23-3 record. Among them was 6-4 senior Luis Garza, who averaged 15 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the team in both categories. He also blocked a Panhandle-high 43 shots and was credited with 52 steals. Garza was not among them, but six Bulldogs made at least 63 percent of their free throws. And, Jake Wollesen ranked third in both assists and steals.
--Speaking of the latter, Morrill senior Caden Lewis led both categories, handing out 149 assists and coming up with 85 steals. He also was the assist-leader with 139 and stole the ball 63 times last year.
--The Scottsbluff Bearcats may not have had as good a year as usual, but no one on this year’s roster scored more than a handful of points last winter. With just three seniors playing much this year, the 2021-22 version may be tough to beat.
--Who’s the freshman of the year? One candidate would be Mitchell’s Carter Reisig. He shot 49.7 percent from the field, including 33 of 67 from behind the arc. Congratulations also go to Sidney sophomore Jaedon Dillehay. He was 24 of 26 at the free throw line.