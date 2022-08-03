Shadbolt wins bareback riding at Sheridan County Rodeo

Four cowboys whose last names start with the letter S were among the event winners at the Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo in Gordon this past weekend.

That includes hometown favorite Garrett Shadbolt, who for the second year in a row won the bareback riding at the Sheridan County Rodeo to bolster his bid to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, also for the second year in a row.

Shadbolt scored 85.5 points while staying aboard Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo’s Black Mamba the required eight seconds and earn $1,898 during the Saturday night performance. Second place in the bareback riding went to Yance Day of Tahlequh, Okla., with an 84-point ride worth $1,438. In third place was Nick Pelke of Runnels, Iowa, who scored 81 points to earn $1,036.

Shadbolt, who ranches with his parents south of Merriman and is a Gordon-Rushville High graduate, began the week in 13th place in the bareback world standing with $75,575 to his credit so far this year. He needs to rank among the top 15 in order to return to Las Vegas in December. That outlook improved a lot during the past 10 days. (See accompanying story).

Now 26, Shadbolt qualified for the NFR last December with about $96,000 to his credit, doubled his money there while placing in five of the 10 go-rounds and finished fifth in the 2021 world standings.

Another of the event winners at the Sheridan County Rodeo also hails from not too far away. Treg Schaack of Edgemont won the tie down roping with a 9.0-second run Friday night to claim the $1,717 prize money. He began July by placing second in the tie down event at Crawford’s Old West Trail Rodeo.

Schaack’s closest contenders also are from South Dakota. Clint Kindred of Oral and Trey Young of Dupree tied for second with 9.2-second runs. Lane Day, a Barlett, Neb., native who was on the Chadron State College rodeo team and now has a Chadron address, was fourth in 9.4 seconds, earning $829. Matt Peters, a native of Oelrichs, was fifth in 9.7 seconds.

Like Schaack, the two remaining event winners at Gordon whose last names begin with S are South Dakotans.

Lane Schuelke of Newell won the saddle bronc riding by scoring 84 points on Muddy Creek’s Suga Boom Boom, good for $2,493. Riggin Shippy of Colome did even better. He racked up 86 points on a tan-colored bull with big horns named Grand Slam. His eight-second ride was worth $2,510, helping Shippy have a great month of July.

Shippy’s big payday was during an Extreme Bull riding event at Spanish Fork, Utah, when he won $19,560. He also earned $4,000 at Mandan, N.D., in early July and added $7,800 to his bank account while riding three bulls in Colorado Springs, July 13-16.

Second in bull riding at the Sheridan County Rodeo, which drew large, enthusiastic crowd, was Trey Holston of Fort Scott, Kan., with 85.5 points and $1,924. Holston also won $3,567 last week while placing second while riding bulls at the Days of ’76 extravaganza in Deadwood.

The saddle bronc riding runner-up was another South Dakotan, Chuck Schmidt, of Keldron, who was paid $1,911 after scoring 81 points.

Other event winners included veteran Stockton Graves of Alva, Okla., who won the steer wrestling with a 4.1-second run, good for $1,811. Graves finished 10th in the steer wrestling standings last year while qualifying for the national finals for the first time since 2011.

The team roping winners were Chance Oftedahl of Pemberton, Minn., and J.W. Nelson of Alta, Iowa, who completed their run in 4.5 seconds, good for $2,367 apiece. Clay Holz of Springfield, S.D., and Ty Talsma of Avon, S.D., were next in 4.6 seconds to pocket $2,059.

The best barrel racer proved to be Tamara Reinardt of Canadian, Texas., who finished the cloverleaf pattern in 17.50 seconds to claim $1,629. Jana Bean of Fort Hancock, Texas, was second in 17.60 seconds, good for $1,396. All-time great Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs was sixth in 17.80 seconds and $620.

Successful breakaway ropers earned more than the cowgirls in the barrels, apparently because there were more of them. Texans Taylor Hanchey of Cormine and Kristen Collmorgen of Lufkin had the fastest times of 2.7 seconds to earn $2,796 apiece. Third place went to Brandy Schaack in 2.8 seconds and a check for $2,118.

Schaack is a native of Hyannis whose current address is listed as Chadron on the breakaway roping’s composite list.

Hanchey came to Gordon in 10th place nationally for the season with earnings of $34,453. Collmorgen was in 257th place with only $1,088 in her account. Schaack was 115th with $4,453 for the year.