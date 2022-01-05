Sharks compete at Rapid City meet

Fourteen swimmers from the Chadron Sharks Swim Team competed in the Christmas Classic Swim Meet, hosted by the Rapid City Racers Swim Team, against 226 athletes from 10 teams from South Dakota, Wyoming, and Nebraska December 11-12. This was the third swim meet in which the Sharks have competed this season.

Chadron hosted the Chadron Spooktacular Triangular on October 30. It was the first meet hosted by the Sharks in over a decade, and welcomed teams from Scottsbluff, NE and Hot Springs, SD, bringing more than 65 swimmers to Chadron. The Sharks traveled November 20-21 to Spearfish, SD for the Black Hills Gold Invitational, swimming against 171 swimmers from nine teams.

Results from the Christmas Classic Swim Meet are as follows (PR denotes a personal record was set, NT denotes new event-no time previously set):

Age 7-8

Duncan Bennett (age 7)- 25 Yard Fly: 26.50 (PR), 3rd place; 50 Yard Back: 47.97 (PR), 2nd place; 50 Yard Breast: 52.94 (PR), 1st place; 50 yard Fly: DQ; 25 Yard Back: 24.05 (PR), 5th place; 25 Yard Breast: 25.81 (PR), 1st place.

Gavin Harris (age 7)- 25 Yard Free: 38.21 (PR), 8th place; 50 Yard Back: 1”08.01 (NT), 6th place.

Age 9-10

Zane Frost (age 10)- 100 Yard IM: 1:44.49 (NT), 7th place; 50 Yard Back: 47.35 (NT), 5th place; 50 Yard Free: 38.42 (NT), 5th place.

Age 11-12

Kael Bennett (age 12)- 50 Yard Back: 43.25 (PR), 6th place; 50 Yard Free: 34.99 (PR), 10th place; 50 Yard Breast: 50.75 (PR), 9th place; 100 Yard Back: 1:37.31, 7th place; 100 Yard Free: 1:23.01, 6th place; 100 Yard Breast: 1:49.87 (PR), 7th place.

Carter Peters (age 12)- 100 Yard IM: 1:28.78 (PR) 6th place; 50 Yard Back: 43.31 (PR), 7th place; 50 Yard Free: 33.29 (PR), 5th place; 50 Yard Breast: 46.09 (PR), 7th place; 200 Yard IM: 3:22.54 (PR), 4th place; 50 Yard Fly: 41.80 (PR), 4th place; 100 Yard Back: 1:35.70 (PR), 5th place; 100 Yard Free: 1:14.39 (PR), 4th place: 100 Yard Breast: 1:44.43 (PR), 6th place; 500 Yard Free: 7:59.98 (NT), 6th place.

Age 13-14

Valeria Benitez (age 13)- 200 yard Free: 3:22.61 (NT), 9th place; 200 Yard Back: 3:34.56 (NT), 5th place; 50 yard Free: 36.67 (PR), 10th place; 100 Yard Back: 1:37.87 (PR), 9th place; 100 Yard Free: 1:30.55 (NT), 12th place; 100 Yard Breast: 1:52.31 (NT), 10th place.

Ethan Brown (age 13)- 50 Yard Free: 37.88 (PR), 17th place; 200 Yard Breast: 3:57.70 (NT), 9th place; 100 Yard Back: DQ; 100 Yard Free: 1:29.00 (PR), 11th place; 100 Yard Breast: 1;54.33 (PR, 8th place.

Isaiah Horst (age 14)- 200 Yard Free: 2:46.58 (NT), 13th place; 100 Yard Fly: 1:30.16 (NT, 7th place; 50 yard Free: 31:20 (NT), 12th place.

Timothy Johnson (age 14)-200 Yard Free: 2:44.23 (NT), 12th place; 50 Yard Free: 29.52 (PR), 7th place.

Raylie Pourier (age 13)- 200 Yard Free: 2:45.95, 8th place; 50 Yard Free: 30.27 (PR), 5th place); 200 Yard IM: DQ; 100 Yard Back: 1:22.95 (PR), 5th place; 100 Yard Free: DQ; 100 Yard Breast: 1:36.84 (PR), 8th place.

Age 15-16

Carlye Kresle (age 15)- 200 Yard Free: 3:12.72 (NT), 12th place; 50 Yard Free: 34.64 (NT), 13th place.

Matthew Peters (age 15)- 200 Yard Free: 2:42.64 (PR), 9th place; 100 Yard Fly: DQ; 50 Yard Free: 28.09 (PR), 8th place; 200 Yard IM: 2:55.97 (PR), 11th place; 100 yard Free: 1:08.65 (PR), 11th place; 100 Yard Breast: 1:32.34 (PR), 5th place; 500 Yard Free: 8:12.45, 5th place.

Kenzie Pourier (age 15)- 200 Yard Free: 2:57.45, 11th place; 200 Yard Back: 3:07.02 (PR), 10th place; 50 Yard Free: 34.25 (PR), 12th place; 200 Yard Breast: 3:45.92, 7th place; 200 Yard IM: 3:18.85, 9th place; 100 Yard Back: 1:23.64 (PR), 12th place; 100 Yard Free: 1:18.60, 12th place; 100 Yard Breast: 1:46.82, 11th place; 500 Yard Free: 7:51.46, 6th place.

Age 17-18

Emma Peters (age 17)-200 Yard Free: 3:16.65 (PR), 6th place; 50 Yard Free: 34.01 (PR), 7th place; 200 yard Breast: 4:01.09 (PR), 3rd place; 200 Yard IM: 3:43.08 (PR), 7th place; 100 Yard Free: 1:22.40 (PR), 9th place; 100 Yard Breast: 1:48.18 (PR), 4th place.

The next meet for the Chadron Sharks will be in Deadwood, S.D. January 7-9.

