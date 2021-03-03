Sharks compete at two meets

The Chadron Sharks Swim team held a mini-meet on January 28, 2021, at the Chadron Aquatic Center. The meet was held for the local swimmers that had not been able to attend and compete at swim meets due to COVID-19.

There were 20 Sharks that attended the meet and competed. Each of the younger swimmers were paired with an older swimmer, to help them know what to do at and during a swim meet.

Swimmers competing were:

Age 8 and under: Echo and Asher Cleveland, Yohannas Gudeta, Gavin Harris, Reese Watson, Marcella Koelan, Max Lindsey, Annabelle Merchen, Campbell Motz, Gummer Rider, Duncan Bennett

Age 9-10: Quinton Stewart.

Age 11-12: Fletcher Stewart, Kael Bennett, and Carter Peters.

Age 13 and older: Leila Tewahade, Emma Peters, Matthew Peters, Kenzie Pourier, and Raylie Pourier.

The Sharks have been working all season on their strokes, speed and technique, They are a hard working group of swimmers working from one to eight hours a week in the pool.