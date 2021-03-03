Sharks compete at two meets

The Chadron Sharks Swim team held a mini-meet on January 28, 2021, at the Chadron Aquatic Center. The meet was held for the local swimmers that had not been able to attend and compete at swim meets due to COVID-19.
There were 20 Sharks that attended the meet and competed. Each of the younger swimmers were paired with an older swimmer, to help them know what to do at and during a swim meet.
Swimmers competing were:
Age 8 and under: Echo and Asher Cleveland, Yohannas Gudeta, Gavin Harris, Reese Watson, Marcella Koelan, Max Lindsey, Annabelle Merchen, Campbell Motz, Gummer Rider, Duncan Bennett
Age 9-10: Quinton Stewart.
Age 11-12: Fletcher Stewart, Kael Bennett, and Carter Peters.
Age 13 and older: Leila Tewahade, Emma Peters, Matthew Peters, Kenzie Pourier, and Raylie Pourier.
The Sharks have been working all season on their strokes, speed and technique, They are a hard working group of swimmers working from one to eight hours a week in the pool.
Sharks also competed in the Newcastle Cupid Classic in Newcastle, Wyo. on Feb. 13 and. There were seven Sharks that competed in the meet. The meet was an invitational for smaller teams with only 80 swimmers in attendance.
Sharks that competed were:
Duncan Bennett: 25 yd butterfly 4th place, 25 backstroke first place, 50 backstroke 20th place, 25 freestyle 4th place, 25 breaststroke 1st place.
Carter Peters: 50 yd butterfly 8th place, 100 IM sixth place, 100 freestyle 30th place, 50 yd backstroke 9th place, 50 freestyle 26th place, 50 breaststroke 13th place, 100 breaststroke 22 place.
Kael Bennett: 50 yd butterfly 15th place, 100 IM 13th place, 50 backstroke 11th place, 50 freestyle 28th place, 50 breaststroke eighth place,
Raylie Pourier: 200 IM 16th place, 100 butterfly 14th place, 100 freestyle 18th place, 100 backstroke 21st place, 200 freestyle 15th place, 50 freestyle 17th place, 100 breaststroke 17th place
Kenzie Pourier: 200 IM 18th place, 100 butterfly 20th place,100 freestyle 24th place, 100 backstroke 22 place, 200 freestyle 18th place, 50 freestyle 24th place, 100 breaststroke 18th place, 500 freestyle 14th place.
Matthew Peters: 200 IM 12th place, 100 butterfly 17th place,100 freestyle 19th place, 50 freestyle 16th place, 100 breaststroke 16th place, 500 freestyle 13th place
Emma Peters: 21st place, 100 freestyle 35th place, 100 backstroke 25th place, 200 freestyle 29th place, 50 freestyle 36th place, 100 breaststroke 24th place.