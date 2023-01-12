Sharks see busy December

The Chadron Sharks Swim Team had three swimmers competing at the Reindeer Dash Swim Meet, hosted by the Capital City Athletics in Cheyenne, Wyo. December 3-4. Fabiola Benitez-Socarras and Carter Peters both came home with fifth overall point wins in their respective categories.

Fabiola Benitez-Socarras, age 10, earned new times in six events over the weekend in only her second meet. 100 Yard Freestyle – third, 50 Yard Breaststroke – seventh, 100 Yard Breaststroke – fourth, 50 Yard Backstroke – ninth, 50 Yard Freestyle – ninth, 100 Yard Individual Medley – eighth.

Valeria Benitez, age 14, competed in eight events, with personal records in seven. 200 Yard Breaststroke – fourth (PR), 100 Yard Freestyle – 10th, 100 Yard Breaststroke – 10th (PR), 200 Yard Individual Medley – fourth (PR), 100 Yard Backstroke – eighth (PR), 200 Yard Backstroke – fifth (PR), 50 Yard Freestyle – 10th (PR), 200 Yard Freestyle – 10th (PR).

Carter Peters, age 13, set personal records in three of his eight events. 100 Yard Freestyle – sixth, 100 Yard Breaststroke – sixth (PR), 100 Yard Butterfly – fourth, 200 Yard Individual Medley – fifth, 100 Yard Backstroke – sixth (PR), 200 Yard Backstroke – fourth (PR), 50 Yard Freestyle – sixth, 200 Yard Freestyle – sixth.

In the same weekend, Duncan and Kael Bennett competed at the Candy Cane Open, hosted by the Gillette Gators Swim Team in Gillette, Wyo.

Duncan Bennett, age 8, had two events with personal records, and state qualifying times in two events. 100 Yard Freestyle – fourth, 100 Yard Breaststroke – first (state qualifier), 50 Yard Backstroke – second, 50 Yard Butterfly – DQ, 50 Yard Freestyle – fourth, 50 Yard Breaststroke – first (PR, state qualifier), 100 Yard Backstroke – second, 100 Yard Individual Medley – third (PR).

Kael Bennett, age 13, had four events with personal records. 100 Yard Freestyle – 21st (PR), 200 Yard Breaststroke – DQ, 100 Yard Backstroke – 14th (PR), 200 Yard Freestyle – 13th , 50 Yard Freestyle – 12th (PR), 100 Yard Breaststroke – 11th (PR), 200 Yard Backstroke – 10th .

The following weekend, the team was represented by nine swimmers at the Rushmore Christmas Classic in Rapid City, S.D., December 9-11.

Duncan Bennett set personal records in three of his six events. 50 Yard Backstroke – first (PR), 100 Yard Individual Medley – first (PR), 50 Yard Freestyle – third, 50 yard Breaststroke – first (PR), 50 Yard Butterfly – second, 100 Yard Freestyle – second.

Benitez-Socarras swam in six events. 50 Yard Backstroke – 18th, 50 yard Freestyle – 19th, 50 yard Breaststroke – 14th, 100 Yard Backstroke – 14th, 100 yard Freestyle – 13th , 100 Yard Breaststroke – DQ.

Kael Bennett earned personal records in three of his six events. 200 Yard Backstroke – seventh, 50 Yard Freestyle – seventh (PR), 200 Yard Breaststroke – 11th , 100 Yard Backstroke – fourth (PR), 100 Yard Freestyle – eighth (PR), 100 Yard Breaststroke – seventh.

Carter Peters set personal records in four of the ten events he swam. 200 Yard Individual Medley – sixth (PR), 200 Yard Freestyle – fourth, 200 Yard Backstroke – eighth (PR), 100 Yard Butterfly – seventh, 50 Yard Freestyle – ninth (PR), 200 Yard Breaststroke – ninth, 100 Yard Backstroke – eighth (PR), 100 Yard Freestyle – seventh, 100 Yard Breaststroke – ninth, 500 Yard Freestyle – fifth.

Rex Ritterbush, age 13, competed in three events, and set a personal best in one. 200 Yard Backstroke – 10th, 50 Yard Freestyle – 13th (PR), 200 Yard Breaststroke – DQ.

Benitez earned personal best times in two of her three events. 100 yard Backstroke – seventh (PR), 100 Yard Freestyle – ninth, 100 Yard Breaststroke – fourth (PR).

Jessalinn Dieriex, age 16, swam new times in three events. 50 Yard Freestyle – 18th, 100 Yard Freestyle – 18th, 100 Yard Breaststroke – 14th.

Matthew Peters, age 16, recorded personal best times in each of the four events he swam. 100 Yard Butterfly – 10th (PR), 50 Yard Freestyle – 13th (PR), 100 Yard Freestyle – 12th (PR), 100 Yard Breaststroke – eighth (PR).

Emma Peters, age 18, competed in three events. 50 Yard Freestyle – 17th, 200 Yard Breaststroke – ninth, 100 Yard Freestyle – 17th.

The Sharks 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Team, comprised of Carter Peters, Valeria Benitez, Emma Peters, and Matthew Peters, also competed in this meet, and took seventh.