The Chadron Sharks recently sent eight swimmers to Rapid City to participate in the 2018 Christmas Classic, Dec. 8 and 9.
Leading the team was 16-year old Calvin Landreth who won the 100 Yard Backstroke, 100 and 200 Breastroke, and placed second in the 100 and 200 Butterfly and 100 Free. Landreth also took third in the 50 and 200 Freestyle.
Leila Tewahade, age 15, won the 200 Backstroke event, placed second in the 100 Breast, 200 Free and 200 Intermediate Medley, and was third in the 100 Back, Free and Fly. She placed 5th in the 50 Free.
Theron Brown, age 6, earned second in the 25-yard Back and third in the 25 Free. Jeremiah Domingo, age 11, had a fourth place finish in the 200 Breast and sixth place finish in the 100 Breast.
Raylie Pourier, age 11, was sixth in the 500 Free and eight in the 50 Back. Kenzie Pourier, 12, placed seventh in the 500 Free.
Ruby Tewahade, also 12, had a sixth place finish in the 100 Breast. Kristin Rasmussen, 14, swam well, placing outside of the top eight.
The next meet for the Sharks is Jan. 5 and 6 in Deadwood, South Dakota.