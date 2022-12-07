Sharks swimmers receive Top 5 state recognition

Two members of the Chadron Sharks Swim Team were recognized on Saturday, November 19, as Top 5 Swimmers in the 2021-2022 season by Wyoming Swimming.

Duncan Bennett and Carter Peters were invited to a Top 5 weekend in Casper, WY which included participation in the David Schmitt Memorial Pentathlon, a three-hour clinic with Josh Davis, three-time 1996 Olympic gold medalist and captain of the 2000 Men’s Olympic Team, and concluded with a banquet honoring Top 5 swimmers, athletes, coaches, teams and officials of the year for 2021-2022 within Wyoming Swimming. The Top 5 Swimmers were recognized for having a fastest time in one or more event for their age group.

Duncan Bennet (8 & Under Boys) received a Top 5 recognition for 50 Backstroke, 25 Breaststroke, 50 Breaststroke, 50 Butterfly, and 100 Individual Medley.

Carter Peters (11-12 Boys) received his Top 5 recognition for 200 Backstroke.

Both boys have been swimming for four years.

The two members also competed at the David Schmitt Memorial Pentathlon in Casper, Wyo. on Friday, November 18. It was the first meet of the season for the boys, and both came away with huge time drops in all five events.

Bennett: 100 Yard Free - 1:31.49 (2nd place), 50 Yard Fly - 47.84 (1st place), 50 yard Back - 47.22 (2nd place), 50 Yard Breast - 54.60 (1st place), and 50 Yard Free - 41.66 (2nd place). He came away from the meet with a 2nd place medal for his age group.

Peters: 100 Yard Free - 1:13.49 (14th place), 100 Yard Fly - 1:36.87 (10th place), 100 Yard Back - 1:33.11 (15th place), 100 Yard Breast - 1.38.56 (12th place), and 50 Yard Free - 33.04 (12th place).

Eight swimmers from the Chadron Sharks Swim Team competed in the Black Hills Gold Invitational in Spearfish, SD November 19-20, 2022. Competing for the team were two new swimmers and six veteran swimmers, all of whom made a spectacular showing at this meet, especially considering that they have been unable to train since the beginning of November, due to mechanical issues at the Chadron Aquatics Center. One swimmer, Matthew Peters, even had a State Qualifying Time with his 50 Meter Free.

Fabiola Benitez-Socarras (9-10 Girls): 50 Meter Back - 1:15.19 (13th place), 100 Meter Free - 3:00.18 (16th place), 50 Meter Breast - 1:17.97 (10th place), 100 Meter Back - 2:30.87 (7th place), 50 Meter Free - 1:12.57 (11th place), and 100 Meter Breast - 3:04.12 (7th place).

Valeria Benitez (13-14 Girls): 200 Meter Back - 3:39.46 (4th place), 100 Meter Free (9th place), 200 Meter Breast - 4:10.82 (5th place), 100 Meter Back - DQ, 50 Meter Free - 37.39 (8th place), 100 Meter Breast - 1:56.62 (8th place), and 200 Meter Free - 3:30.94 (2nd place).

Jessalinn Dieriex (15-16 Girls): 200 Meter IM - DQ, 50 Meter Free - 51.48 (7th place), 100 Meter Breast - 3:06.81 (4th place), and 200 Meter Free - 5:01.80 (3rd place).

Emma Peters (17-18 Girls): 50 Meter Free - 37.52 (5th place), and 100 Meter Breast - 1:56.07 (3rd place).

Rex Ritterbush (13-14 Boys): 200 Meter Back - DQ, 100 Meter Free - 2:05.08 (9th place), 200 Meter Breast - 5:11.24 (6th place).

Kael Bennett (13-14 Boys): 200 Meter Back - 3:44.69 (4th place), 100 Meter Free - 1:28.31 (6th place), 200 Meter IM - DQ, 100 Meter Back - 1:46.95 (7th place), 50 Meter Free - 39.04 (8th place).

Carter Peters: 200 Meter IM - 3:31.93 (5th place), 100 Meter Back - 1:45.08 (6th place), 50 Meter Free - 36.84 (5th place), 100 Meter Breast - 1:51.61 (5th place), 200 Meter Free - 3:19.74 (5th place), and 400 Meter Free - 7:29.21 (1st place).

Matthew Peters (15-16 Boys): 50 Meter Free - 29.68 (4th place), and 100 Meter Breast - 1:38.15 (4th place).