Sharks wrap up swim season

Eleven swimmers represented the Chadron Sharks Swim Team at the "Freeze Your Fins" Invitational Swim Meet in Newcastle, Wyo., January 22-23. The hard work that the swimmers have put into their practices paid off, with 25 Personal Records (PR) being earned in the pool for the team.

The Northeast District Championship Meet was February 12-13, and seven Sharks made the second trip in as many weeks to Newcastle. The swimmers were able to speed their ways to a total of 18 Personal Records over the course of the weekend.

The Sharks Swim Team concluded the short-course season with one swimmer competing at the 2022 Winter Short Course Championships in Laramie, Wyoming February 25-27, 2022.

Raylie Pourier, age 14, was the lone Shark who made the trip to Laramie with a state-qualifying entry in the 50 Yard Freestyle, where she finished with a time of 29.28 seconds, earning 29th place in the 13-14 Year Old Women's Division. She also competed in the 100 Yard Freestyle, finishing with a time of 1:08.42, and the 100 Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:31.66, a personal record. She came away with 26th place finishes in both of those events.

The team will start the 2022-2023 short-course season in October, 2022.

Results from the “Freeze Your Fins” Invitational are as follows:

Age 8 & Under Men

Duncan Bennett, age 7, earned 1st place in his age group for each of his events: 100 Freestyle - 1:36.50, 100 Yard Individual Medley - 2:00.14, 50 Yard Backstroke - 51:07, 50 Yard Freestyle - 44.48 (PR), 50 Yard Butterfly - 1:05.25, and 50 Yard Breaststroke - 56.80.

Age 11-12 Men

Kael Bennett, age 12, competed in the 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:24.73 (6th place), 50 Yard Backstroke - 43.04 (PR, 5th place), 100 Yard Backstroke - 1:38.44 (4th place), 50 Yard Freestyle - 36.64 (5th place), 50 Yard Butterfly - 51.68 (PR, 6th place), 50 Yard Breaststroke - 50.90 (5th place), and 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1:51.55 (4th place).

Carter Peters, age 12, competed in the 200 Yard Individual Medley - 3:13.57 (PR, 3rd place), 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:17.78 (5th place), 100 Yard Individual Medley - 1:29.55 (2nd place), 50 Yard Backstroke - 43.64 (6th place), 100 Yard Backstroke - 1:38.42 (3rd place), 50 Yard Freestyle - 34.23 (3rd place), 50 Yard Butterfly - 44.47 (4th place), 100 Yard Butterfly - 1:47.83 (2nd place), 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1:43.79 (PR, 2nd place), and 200 Yard Backstroke - 3:31.54 (1st place).

Age 13-14 Women

Valeria Benitez, age 13, competed in the 200 Yard Individual Medley - 4:02.22 (5th place), 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:33.89 (9th place), 200 Yard Breaststroke - 4:04.97 (3rd place), 100 Yard Backstroke - 1:43.13 (5th place), 50 Yard Freestyle - 35.82 (PR, 9th place), 200 Yard Freestyle - 3:26.15 (5th place), and 200 Yard Backstroke - 3:40.41 (1st place).

Raylie Pourier, age 14, competed in the 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:10.13 (PR, 2nd place), 200 Yard Butterfly - 3:30.30 (1st place), 100 Yard Backstroke - 1:25.01 (3rd place), 50 Yard Freestyle - 30.22 (PR, 2nd place), 100 Yard Butterfly - 1:30.62 (4th place), 200 Yard Freestyle - 2:47.50 (3rd place), and 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1:34.58 (PR, 4th place).

Age 13-14 Men

Ethan Brown, age 14, competed in the 100 Yard Freestyle- 1:27.64 (PR, 4th place), 200 Yard Breaststroke - 3:58.16 (3rd place), 100 Yard Backstroke (DQ), 100 Yard Butterfly (DQ), 200 Yard Freestyle - 3:32.90 (4th place), and 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1:51.95 (PR, 5th place).

Isaiah Horst, age 14, competed in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (DQ), 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:11.37 (2nd place), and 200 Yard Breaststroke - 3:23.02 (1st place).

Age 15-16 Women

Carlye Kresl, age 15, competed in the 200 Yard Individual Medley - 3:32.02 (6th place), 50 Yard Freestyle - 35.25 (5th place), and 200 Yard Freestyle - 3:11.34 (PR, 6th place).

Kenzie Pourier, age 15 competed in the 200 Yard INdividual Medley - 3:06.29 (PR, 5th place), 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:15.96 (PR, 4th place), 200 Yard Breaststroke - 3:42.55 (PR, 2nd place), 100 Yard Backstroke - 1:27.67 (3rd place), 100 Yard Butterfly - 1:36.68 (1st place), 200 Yard Freestyle - 2:53.93 (5th place), 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1:42.80 (PR, 4th place), 200 Yard Backstroke - 3:12.32 (4th place), and 500 Yard Freestyle - 7:55.51 (5th place).

Age 15-16 Men

Matthew Peters, age 15, raced to 1st place in each of his events: 200 Yard Individual Medley - 2:48.87 (PR), 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:04.80 (PR), 50 Yard Freestyle - 27.98 (PR), 100 Yard Butterfly - 1:18.55 (PR), 200 Yard Freestyle - 2:49.52, and 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1:31.10 (PR).

Age 17-18 Women

Emma Peters, age 17, competed in the 200 Yard Individual Medley - 3:37.74 (PR, 3rd place), 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:23.73 (2nd place), 200 Yard Breaststroke - 3:56.52 (PR, 2nd place), 100 Yard Backstroke - 1:50.43 (2nd place), 50 Yard Freestyle - 37.15 (1st place), 200 Yard Freestyle - 3:07.72 (PR, 1st place), 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1:41.82 (PR, 1st place), and 500 Yard Freestyle - 9:37.73 (2nd place).

Results from the Northeast District Championship are:

Age 13-14 Women

Benitez competed in the 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:21.65 (12th place), 200 Yard Breaststroke - 4:00.25 (PR, 8th place), 100 Yard Backstroke - 1:40.64 (11th place), 50 Yard Freestyle - 36.13 (10th place), 200 Yard Freestyle - 3:18.88 (PR, 7th place), 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1:47.96 (PR, 7th place), and 200 Yard Backstroke - 3:46.00 (4th place).

Rylie Woodward, age 14, competed in her first meet of the season swimming the 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:29.77 (13th place), 200 Yard Breaststroke (DQ), 100 Yard Backstroke - 1:15.15 (PR, 12th place), 50 Yard Freestyle - 39.32 (PR, 11th place), 100 Yard Breaststroke (DQ), and 200 Yard Backstroke - 3:59.87 (5th place).

Raylie Pourier competed in the 200 Yard Individual Medley - 3:12.24 (7th place), 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:07.77 (PR, 3rd place), 200 Yard Breaststroke - 3:34.55 (6th place), 100 Yard Backstroke - 1:24.89 (9th place), 50 Yard Freestyle - 29.88 (PR, 2nd place), 100 Yard Butterfly - 1:23.63 (PR, 5th place), and 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1:32.72 (PR, 5th place).

Age 13-14 Men

Brown competed in the 200 Yard Individual Medley - 3:46.55 (7th place), 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:22.74 (9th place), 200 Yard Breaststroke - 3:56.27 (PR, 5th place), 50 Yard Freestyle - 36.54 (PR, 8th place), 100 yard Butterfly (DQ), and 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1:52.57 (5th place).

Horst competed in the 200 Yard Individual Medley - 2:55.83 (5th place), 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:06.07 (PR, 4th place), 200 Yard Breaststroke - 3:11.86 (PR, 2nd place), and 100 Yard Backstroke - 1:32.31 (6th place).

Age 15-16 Women

Kresl competed in the 200 Yard Individual Medley - 3:27.66 (PR, 4th place), 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:22.96 (7th place), 100 Yard Backstroke - 1:38.37 (6th place), 50 Yard Freestyle - 34.44 (PR, 5th place), 100 Yard Butterfly - 1:34.91 (1st place), and 200 Yard Freestyle - 3:17.69 (5th place).

Kenzie Pourier competed in the 200 Yard Individual Medley - 3:22.52 (3rd place), 100 Yard Freestyle - 1:16.48 (5th place), 200 Yard Breaststroke - 3:41.46 (PR, 2nd place), 100 Yard Backstroke - 1:22.68 (PR, 4th place), 50 Yard Freestyle - 35.12 (6th place), 200 Yard Freestyle - 2:49.30 (4th place), 200 Yard Backstroke - 2:59.01 (PR, 3rd place), and 500 Yard Freestyle - 7:46.95 (1st place).

