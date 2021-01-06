Sharp-shooting Chadron boys win Rotary Classic

While shooting better than 50 percent from the field in each game, the Chadron High School boys’ basketball team last week won its sixth Rotary Holiday Classic championship in the event’s 10-year history.
The Cardinals, who outscored their foes in seven of the eight quarters, defeated Hemingford 56-37 in the opening round and toppled defending champion Custer 68-51 in the title contest.
Coach Mitch Barry said he was happy with the way his team played. In truth, he was probably elated because in the finals the Cardinals cruised past a well-coached, veteran team with a great heritage.
“We pushed the ball, found opening shooters and knocked down some shots down,” Barry stated. “I also thought we did a better job of getting the ball inside to the ‘bigs.’ And, if they were covered, they often got the ball back outside for open shots.”
The Cardinals definitely connected on their shots. They were 24 of 46 from the field against Hemingford and 27 of 46 against Custer for 55 percent shooting in the two games. While the Red Birds were just three of 14 on 3-point shots in the opening round game, they were 10 of 18 from behind the arc in the title contest against Custer, a team that takes pride in its defense.
Barry thought the Cards were sluggish in the first half against Hemingford. They trailed 7-6 with 2:32 to play in the opening stanza, but layups by Xander Provance and Justus Alcorn helped awaken the hosts. Alcorn also bagged a 3-pointer, giving him nine points in quarter, only to have the Bobcats’ Ethan Specht answer with a trey to reduce the Cards’ lead to 15-11
Chadron led 25-18 at halftime, then widened the margin to 44-29 in the third by outscoring the Bobcats 19-11.
Alcorn finished with a game-high 18 points that included going five of eight from the free throw line for the only charity shots the Cardinals attempted. He also claimed seven rebounds. Provance added 12 points on six of eight shooting and had five caroms.
Gaurav Chima contributed nine points and Brodey Planansky chipped in eight.
Center Kenny Wyland led the Bobcats with 11 points. Darin Turek added eight.
The Cardinals were definitely hot against Custer, which edged Chadron 54-50 in last year’s classic finale.
Both teams were on fire, particularly from long range, in the opening quarter when Custer’s Gunner Prior hit a trio of 3-pointers, but the Cardinals joined forces to make four treys to take a 19-14 lead.
The second period was decisive. The Cards continued to hit their shots, pouring in 18 points, and used their 1-3-1 defense to limit the Wildcats to just five. The 13-point margin pumped Chadron’s halftime lead to 37-18, putting the outcome in the Cards’ comfort zone.
Custer got back on track in the third frame, when Dustyn Fish scored all 11 of his points, nine of them on 3-pointers. Another senior, Daniel Sedlecek, who is being recruited by the Chadron State football program, added seven points to help Custer tally 20 points.
But for the third quarter in a row, the Cardinals hit seven field goals, while scoring 18 points to remain on the victory trail.
The Cardinals’ 10 treys is a season-high, one more than they sank while defeating Mitchell 79-72 to decide third place in the Western Conference Tournament.
Chima, who had three treys, led Chadron with 17 points. Dunbar, who took just one shot against Hemingford, was six of eight from the field, including four of six from long range, while tallying 16.
Alcorn added 14 points and claimed a team-high six rebounds. Provance contributed nine on four of five shooting from the field and got kudos from Barry for his defense against Custer’s 6-4 post, Gage Tennyson.
Just four players scored for Custer, led by Prior’s five treys for 15 points. Sedlacek had 14 and both Fish and Tennyson 11. The Wildcats were without their top scorer the past two years, Jace Kelley. After tallying 27 points in their season-opener this winter, Kelly sustained a broken bone in his hand during PE class, and will be out until mid-January.
Chadron 56, Hemingford 37
Hemingford--Kenny Wyland 11, Darin Turek 8, Zach Rozmiarek 5, Rick Turek 5, Caiden Hill 3, Ethan Specht 3, Brian Turek 2. Totals: 13 (4) 7-15 37 points.
Chadron--Justus Alcorn 18, Xander Provance 12, Gauvav Chima 9, Brodey Planansky 8, Michael Sorenson 3, Collin Brennan 2, Teagan Scoggan 2, Cody Hall 2. Totals: 24 (3) 5-8 56 points.
Hemingford 11 7 11 8 ----37
Chadron 15 10 19 12 ----56
3-pointers: Hem--R. Turek, Specht, Wyland, Hill, all 1. Chad--Sorenson, Chima, Alcorn, all 1.
Chadron 68, Custer 51
Custer--Gunner Prior 15, Dan Sedlacek 14, Dustyn Fish 11, Gage Tennyson 11. Totals: 20 (8) 3-7 51 points.
Chadron--Gaurav Chima 17, Dawson Dunbar 16, Justus Alcorn 14, Xander Provance 9, Brodey Planansky 5,Cody Hall 4, Michael Sorenson 3. Totals: 27 (10) 4-8 68 points.
Custer 14 5 20 12 ----51
Chadron 19 18 18 13 ----68
3-pointers: Custer--Prior 5, Fish 3. Chad--Dunbar 4, Chima 3, Planansky 1, Sorenson 1, Alcorn 1.