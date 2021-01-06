Sharp-shooting Chadron boys win Rotary Classic

While shooting better than 50 percent from the field in each game, the Chadron High School boys’ basketball team last week won its sixth Rotary Holiday Classic championship in the event’s 10-year history.

The Cardinals, who outscored their foes in seven of the eight quarters, defeated Hemingford 56-37 in the opening round and toppled defending champion Custer 68-51 in the title contest.

Coach Mitch Barry said he was happy with the way his team played. In truth, he was probably elated because in the finals the Cardinals cruised past a well-coached, veteran team with a great heritage.

“We pushed the ball, found opening shooters and knocked down some shots down,” Barry stated. “I also thought we did a better job of getting the ball inside to the ‘bigs.’ And, if they were covered, they often got the ball back outside for open shots.”

The Cardinals definitely connected on their shots. They were 24 of 46 from the field against Hemingford and 27 of 46 against Custer for 55 percent shooting in the two games. While the Red Birds were just three of 14 on 3-point shots in the opening round game, they were 10 of 18 from behind the arc in the title contest against Custer, a team that takes pride in its defense.