Bareback Riding
1. Gauge McBride, Kearney, 71
2. Logan Glendy, Oconto, 68
3. Jhett Knight, Rushville, 66
3. Kaden Clark, Blackhawk, South Dakota, 66
5. Whitten Hoover, Ainsworth, 64
Steer Wrestling
1. Tyler Ravenscroft, Nenzel, 5.8
2. Brett Wilcox, Red Owl, South Dakota, 6.7
3. Joe Wilson, Martin, South Dakota, 6.8
4. Boyd Sawyer, Thedford, 7.1
4. Ty Melvin, Hyannis, 7.1
6. Jeff Johnston, Thedford, 7.9
7. Brent Belkham, Blunt, South Dakota, 8.7
8. Russell Hipke, Stuart, 9.4
8. Tate Petrak, Martin, South Dakota, 9.4
Breakaway Roping
1. Sydney Adamson, Cody, 2.4
2. Rickie Engesser, Spearfish, South Dakota, 2.5
3. Tawny Berry, Carter, South Dakota, 2.6
4. Coralee Spratt, Shoshoni, Wyoming, 2.8
4. Kelley Haythorne, Arthur, 2.8
4. Courtney Peters, Hot Springs, South Dakota, 2.8
7. Charmane Macomber, Whitman, 2.9
8. Jada Jensen, Bingham, 3.0
8. Jacey Thompson, Torrington, Wyoming, 3.0
10. Andie Hubbard, Van Tassel, Wyoming, 3.1
Saddle Bronc
1. Chet Smith, Phillip, South Dakota, 74
2. Kyle Hapney, Harrold, South Dakota, 73
2. Derek Kenner, Arnold, 73
4. Rhett Fanning, Martin, South Dakota, 72
5. Lane Stirling, Buffalo, South Dakota, 64
Tie Down Roping
1. Trey Young, Depree, South Dakota, 8.0
2. Patrick Martin, Lexington, 9.4
3. Cody Reiker, Lexington, 9.6
4. Terry Graff, Long Pine, 10.4
5. Cody Nye, Alliance, 10.5
6. Matt Peters, Smithwick, South Dakota, 10.7
7. Cameron Jensen, Bingham, 11.3
8. J.T. Adamson, Cody, 11.8
Steer Roping
1. Ora Taton, Rapid City, South Dakota, Average 41.0/3
2. Wayne Barber, Gretna, Average 58.5/3
Barrel Race
1. Carla Jensen, Kearney, 17.696
2. Deb Thompson, Gordon, 17.846
3. Kelsey Lensgrav, Interior, South Dakota, 17.906
3. Dori Hollenbeck, Winner, South Dakota, 17.906
5. Justine Jobman, Bayard, 17.924
6. Sierra Spratt, Pheonix, Arizona, 17.933
7. Michaela Lay, Torrington, Wyoming, 17.941
8. Wacey Brown, Piedmont, South Dakota, 17.989
Team Roping
1. Cooper Brott Gothenburg, 5.4
Matt Fattig, Brady
2. Guy Howell, Belle Fourche, South Dakota, 5.8
Levi O’Keefe, Belle Fourche, South Dakota
3. Cooper White, Hershey, 6.3
Tucker White, Hershey
3. Adam Rose, Willard, Missouri, 6.3
Jett Hillman, Oklahoma
5. Spencer Sinner, Sargent, 6.6
Doug Finney, Anselmo
6. Taylor Davis, O’Neill, 7.0
Heath Barlow, Ewing
6. Ty Chasek, Mitchell, 7.0
Clayton Symons, Mitchell
8. Andy Knott, Thedford, 7.7
Todd Hollenbeck, Long Pine
Mixed Team Roping
1. Brooke Jamison, Ashby, 7.7
Monte Jamison, Ashby
2. Tanya Goad, Reydon, Oklahoma, 8.1
Travis Goad, Reydon, Oklahoma
3. Syerra Christensen, Kennebec, South Dakota, 8.6
Carson Musick, Pierre, South Dakota
4. Coralee Spratt, Shoshoni, Wyoming, 8.8
Jared Bilby, Bridgeport
5. Haiden Thompson, Torrington, Wyoming, 12.7
Cody Lane, Torrington, Wyoming
6. Cody Darnall, Gordon, 12.8
Morgan Darnall, Gordon
Bull Riding
1. Connor Halverson, Gordon, 80
2. Justin McCall, Colombe, South Dakota, 74
3. Dylan Rice, South Dakota, 71
4. Brett McAbee, Anselmo, 70