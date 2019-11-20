Shooting woes hampered the Chadron State women’s basketball team last weekend while playing in the University of Sioux Falls Classic.
The Eagles shot just 29 percent from the field, making 31 of 107 attempts in the two contests. They got off to a solid start on Friday, owning a 29-24 halftime lead over Bemidji State after hitting 34.5 percent from the field.
But in the second half, CSC made just six of 32 shots of its field goal tries for 18.8 percent and was outscored 34-13. That made the final score 58-42 in favor of the Minnesota team.
In the second game, the University of Sioux Falls led 33-22 at intermission and outscored the Eagles 48-23 in the second half enroute to an 81-45 triumph.
The host Cougars shot 42.1 percent from the field, including 15 of 39 from 3-point range, and sank all 12 of their free throws. The Eagles hit 32.6 percent of their field goal shots, including three of 12 from long range, and were 12 of 17 from the foul line. CSC was hampered by turnovers; 25 of them compared to the Cougars’ nine.
Trinity Myer, a 5-9 sophomore, paced Bemidji State with 22 points, while sinking 10 of her 20 shots from the field, and she also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. The Beavers’ enjoyed a 51-33 rebounding bulge.
The only other double-figure scorers in the game were the Eagles’ Melisa Kadic with 12 points and Taryn Foxen with 11. Jordan Morris, a freshman from Minnesota, paced CSC in rebounding with eight.
Anna Goodhope, a 6-foot native of Sioux Falls, paced the classic hosts with 15 points against the Eagles. Three teammates each scored nine points and another had eight. All told, 14 Cougars made the scoring list. CSC was led by Morris and Bailey Brooks, each with 10, and McKenna McClintic with nine.
Morris also claimed nine rebounds and Brooks nabbed seven
The Eagles will host Nebraska-Kearney at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Chicoine Center and visit Montana State-Billings at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Lady Lopers are 4-0 after defeating Minnesota-Crookston 79-69, Wayne State 83-79, Cameron of Oklahoma 79-73 and Adams State 70-41. Brooke Carlson, a 6-1 sophomore, leads the team with 16-point and 7.5-rebound averages.
Bemidji State 58, Chadron State 42
Chadron State--Melisa Kadic 12, Taryn Foxen 11, McKenna McClintic 8, Jordan Morris 5, Jori Peters 4, Olivia Jolley 2. Totals 16-61, (3-16) 7-8 42 points, 33 rebounds, 13 turnovers.
Bemidji State---Trinity Myer 22, Claire Wolhowe 8, Brooklyn Bachman 7, Taylor Bray 6, Rachel Heittola 6, Sydney Zerr 5, Gabby Dubois 4. Totals: 25-65, (4-15) 4-8 58 points, 51 rebounds, 17 turnovers.
Chadron State 17 12 5 8 ----42
Bemidji State 13 11 19 15 ----58
Sioux Falls 81, Chadron State 45
Chadron State--Bailey Brooks 10, Jordan Morris 10, McKenna McClintic 9, Jori Peters 5, Jessica Lovitt 4, Melisa Kadic 3, Taryn Foxen 2, Olivia Jolley 2. Totals: 15-46 (3-12) 12-17 45 points, 36 rebounds, 25 turnovers.
Sioux Falls--Anna Goodhope 15, Mariah Szymanski 9, Jasmine Harris 9, Andi Mataloni 9, Kaely Hummel 8, Hannah Jones 6, Augusta Thramer 5, Kiara James 5, Jacey Huinker 4, Lauren Sanders 3, Jessie Geer 2, Krystal Carlson 2, Amande Dagostino 2, Abi Stevens 2. Totals: 27-64, (15-39) 12-12 81 points, 31 rebounds, 9 turnovers.
Chadron State 14 8 11 12 ---45
Sioux Falls 19 14 20 28 ---81