Sidney stymies Cardinals in subdistrict finale

The Chadron High girls’ basketball team entered the Class C1-12 Subdistrict Basketball Tournament at Sidney last week with 2-0 advantages over both Mitchell and Sidney. The Lady Cardinals were able to sweep the trifecta over Mitchell last Tuesday night in the opening round, but could not get the third win over the host Red Raiders on Thursday night.
Entering the subdistrict, the Lady Cardinals had a much larger margin of victory during the previous games with Sidney than it had over Mitchell.
The Lady Cardinals had romped past Sidney 47-30 during the Western Conference Tournament to open the season. And, when the teams met in Chadron on Jan. 29, the Red Birds overcame a 26-18 halftime deficit to defeat the Red Raiders 54-46, giving the Cards a 25-point bulge in total points in the two contests.
The Cards nipped Mitchell by just five points during their two previous matchups. Chadron won the Western Conference Tourney encounter by just 39-36 and held on take the Jan. 9 contest in Chadron by only 32-30.
But as sports fans know, comparing scoring margins is not an exact science.
The Cardinals didn’t have any problem disposing of Mitchell for the third time. They took a 9-2 lead in the first quarter, were ahead 21-16 at halftime and kept the Tigers completely off the scoreboard in the third stanza while going ahead 30-16.
Neither team burned the nets in the final frame, but the Cardinals nailed down the verdict by a 38-21 margin. Mitchell finished its season with a 10-14 record. The Tigers’ top scorer was senior Angelica Gutierrez with seven points, all of them in the second quarter.
Chadron was paced by freshman Demi Ferguson with 14 points, all on 2-point field goals. Next was sophomore Laney Klemke, who hit a pair of first half 3-pointers for six points.
During the opening subdistrict game on Tuesday night, Sidney had defeated Ogallala 56-45 to advance to the finals with a 16-5 record. The Cardinals began the title tilt at 13-7, but Sidney led most of the way, had a productive fourth quarter and won 57-37.
After both teams missed a couple of early shots, the Lady Raiders opened the scoring with a pair of layups and immediately clamped on a full-court press that proved troublesome to the Cardinals the entire game, helping create 20 turnovers.
Chadron initially scored on a 3-pointer by Jaleigh McCartney with 3:30 left in the first quarter. Makinley Fuller added a layup with 45 seconds remaining, but Sidney, paced by post player and eventual leading scorer Karley Sylvester’s six points, led 11-5 when the opening frame ended.
The Cards began the second quarter with a bang, scoring the first eight points to take a 13-11 lead. Ferguson meshed a pair of free throws, center Anika Burke sank a long 2-point shot, point guard Jacey Garrett nailed a 3-pointer and also added a free shot before the Raiders scored.
But Sidney poured in 13 of the next 14 point to go ahead by 10 before the Cards got a big lidr when Garrett nailed a 3-pointer as the halftime buzzer was blaring to cut the deficit to 24-17.
Sidney outscored the Cards by just 12-9 in the third. The Raiders were ahead by 10 again when McKinley Fuller made back-to-back shots off the glass to reduce the difference to 32-26 with a minute remaining.
However, as the clock was winding down, the hosts answered by making a pair of “running layups,” one of them following a steal, to regain their double-digit advantage entering the final frame.
Sidney added another 10-point difference by outscoring the Red Birds 21-11 in the fourth. Over half the Raiders’ points during the late surge came on free throws, where they made 11 of 13.
Sylvester, a 6-foot senior who plans to forego basketball to throw weights in college, was the winners’ leading scorer with 19 points. Bryanna Ross and Alecca Campbell, a pair of juniors, each added eight points.
Garrett, who was under siege the entire game as she brought the ball up the court, led the Cardinals with 13 points. Burke and Fuller each added eight, but the remaining Cards combined for only eight.
Sidney advances to the Class C1-8 district final against Auburn in Kearney on Friday for the state tourney ticket.
Chadron 38, Mitchell 21
Chadron--Demi Ferguson 14, Laney Klemke 6, Jacey Garrett 5, Anika Burke 5, Jaleigh McCartney 3, Macey Daniels 3, Makinley Fuller 2. Totals 15 (4) 4-8 38 points.
Mitchell--Angelica Gutierrez 7, Marjie Schmitt 5, Avery Hobbs 3, Makena Chambers 2, Josie Jenkins 2, Caani Banks 2. Totals: 7 (2) 5-9 21 points.
Chadron 9 12 9 8 ----38
Mitchell 2 14 0 5 ----21
3-pointers: Chad--KLemke 2, McCartney 1, Daniels 1. Mit--Gutierrez 1, Schmitt 1.
Sidney 57, Chadron 37
Chadron---Jacey Garrett 13, Anika Burke 8, Makinley Fuller 8, Jaleigh McCartney 3, Demi Ferguson 3, Haylee Wild 2. Totals; 13 (3) 8-14 37 points.
Sidney--Karley Sylvester 19, Bryanna Ross 8, Alecca Campbell 8, Morgan Jaggers 6, Rheagan Stanley 4, Gabriella Fortner 4, Katie Ramsey 4, Reese Riddle 2, Jersie Misegadis 1, Emilee Wieser 1. Totals: 18 (1) 20-31 57 points.
Chadron 5 12 9 11 ----37
Sidney 11 13 12 21 ----57
3-pointers: Chad--Garrett 2, McCartney 1. Sidney--Sylvester 1.