Sidney stymies Cardinals in subdistrict finale

The Chadron High girls’ basketball team entered the Class C1-12 Subdistrict Basketball Tournament at Sidney last week with 2-0 advantages over both Mitchell and Sidney. The Lady Cardinals were able to sweep the trifecta over Mitchell last Tuesday night in the opening round, but could not get the third win over the host Red Raiders on Thursday night.

Entering the subdistrict, the Lady Cardinals had a much larger margin of victory during the previous games with Sidney than it had over Mitchell.

The Lady Cardinals had romped past Sidney 47-30 during the Western Conference Tournament to open the season. And, when the teams met in Chadron on Jan. 29, the Red Birds overcame a 26-18 halftime deficit to defeat the Red Raiders 54-46, giving the Cards a 25-point bulge in total points in the two contests.

The Cards nipped Mitchell by just five points during their two previous matchups. Chadron won the Western Conference Tourney encounter by just 39-36 and held on take the Jan. 9 contest in Chadron by only 32-30.

But as sports fans know, comparing scoring margins is not an exact science.