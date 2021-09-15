Sidney sweeps Chadron cross country titles

Sidney won both of the team titles at the Chadron State College High School Cross Country Meet on Saturday morning.

Led by sophomore Talissa Tanquary, the Sidney girls finished with 23 points to edge Gering, which had 25. Chadron was a close third with 30.

Sidney seniors swept the top three places to run away with boys’ championship with 16 points. Gering was again the runner-up with 36 and Chadron third with 57.

Cameron Brauer led the Red Raiders by completing the five-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 48.5 seconds. Daniel Bashtovoi was second in 18:13.3 and Mitch Deer third in 18:27.5.

Gering freshman Nathan Seiler was fourth in 18:48.5 and teammate Eli Marez, a junior, was fifth in 19:07.1. Sophomore Zeke Christiansen of Garden County placed sixth and junior Gavin Sloan of Chadron was seventh.

Tanquary’s winning time was 21:05.5 while Chadron junior McKinley Fuller was second in 22:02.7, followed by 8th grader Marissa Bonsness of Rapid City Christian in 22:27.4.

Two juniors from Gering, Shailee Patton and Jadyn Scott were fourth and fifth, followed by Chadron sophomore Grace Pyle and two more Sidney runners, sisters Jenju and Lydia Peters.