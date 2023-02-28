The Sidney basketball programs appear to be alive and well. Both of the Red Raiders’ quintets cruised to rather easy wins over the homestanding Cardinals in the Middle School Gym last Friday night, although the Chadron boys got rolling in the second half and closed the final gap in that game to just five points.

The Sidney girls jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter of their game, led 30-13 at halftime and won 53-31 in the double-header opener. The Lady Raiders also defeated Brush, Colo., 68-15 on Saturday night and are now 16-1 for the season.

Most of Sidney’s points, particularly in the first quarter, came on driving layups. Because of turnovers, getting shots was a problem for the Cardinals in that period. The final point spread was much different than the 49-44 score in the Raiders’ favor when the teams played on Dec. 2 in the second round of the Western Conference Tournament.

Last year’s Chadron-Sidney games were extra tight at the end of the season. While the Raiders prevailed 50-32 during the semifinals of the 2021-22 Western Conference Tourney, the Cardinals won 60-58 in Sidney on Jan. 28 and the game in Chadron two weeks later went into overtime before the visitors won 64-56.

Since being upset 42-37 by Gordon-Rushville on Dec. 30 for their only loss this season, the Raiders have won their ensuing eight games by an average of 23 points.

Is Sidney apt to be a 2023 state tournament championship contender? Time will tell. Maybe a small answer will emit Saturday night when Scottsbluff, which has a 15-4 record, visits the Raiders. The Cardinals will play at Sidney on Friday, Feb. 10.

The scary thing about this year’s Sidney team is the realization there are just two seniors on the roster. One of them, 5-foot-7 Reece Riddle, scored 15 points to lead her team in the Friday night game. Junior Katie Ramsey and sophomore Kayla Westerby each added 10.

The other Sidney senior, Rheagan Stanley, was among five Lady Raiders to sink a sole 3-pointer. Those were Stanley only points.

Demi Ferguson led the Cardinals with 12. Jaleigh McCartney was next with six points on three consecutive field goals in the second quarter.

The Sidney boys didn’t waste any time in taking charge of that game. They were ahead 15-6 in the first four minutes and led 25-13 at the end of the opening stanza.

Senior Jaeden Dillehay, who suffered a badly broken leg early last season, but obviously has recovered well, tallied 13 of Sidney’s first-period points and finished with 20. He had some avid rooters in the crowd. His maternal grandparents are Larry and Karol Hix of Chadron.

Chadron Coach Kyle Sanders said he wondered at the end of the first period if Sidney was going to rack up 100 points?

The answer was obviously No. Although much damage had been done, the Raiders cooled off and the Cardinals got untracked. Chadron outscored the visitors 49-42 the rest of the way.

The score was 43-29 at halftime, 53-42 at the end of the third frame and 67-62 when time expired. After the game, Sidney Coach Austin Lewis commended the Cardinals “for hanging around.” He was obviously glad the game had ended. His team is now 12-4.

No one other than Dillehay reached double figures for the Raiders, but the remaining four starters each scored between seven and nine points.

The fourth quarter was the best for Chadron, thanks to Brady Daniels, who nailed three 3-pointers and Gage Wild, who hit two. Daniels also had three treys in the first half to account for his 18 points. Wild finished with 20 to match Dillehay’s total.

Xander Provance continued to play well and with consistency, scoring 16 points and reaching double figures in 15 of the 17 games so far.

The Chadron girls began this week with an 8-10 record. The boys were 7-10.

Sidney Girls 53, Chadron 31

Sidney—Reese Riddle 15, Kayla Westby 10, Katie Ramsey 10, Payton Schrotberger 4, Rheagan Stanley 3, Chloe Ahrens 3, Jordan DeNovellis 3, Ryan Dillehay 3, Kierra Schrader 2. Totals: 22 (5) 4-8 53.

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 12, Jaleigh McCartney 6, Taverra Sayaloune 4, Marlee Pinnt 3, Taegan Bach 2, Laney Klemke 2, Haylee Wild 2. Totals: 12 (1) 6-9 31 points.

Sidney 14 16 12 11 ----53

Chadron 5 8 14 4 ----31

3-pointers: Sid—Ramsey, Stanley, Ahrens, DeNovelis, Dillehay, all 1. Chad—Pinnt.

Sidney Boys 67, Chadron 62

Sidney—Jaeden Dillehay 20, Micah Schneider 9, Jacob Dowse 8, Koleman Kaiser 8, Isak Doty 7, Cam Leeling 7, Landon Riddle 4, Luke Uhlir 2, Keian Kaiser 2. Totals: 29 (5) 4-7 67 points.

Chadron—Gage Wild 20, Brady Daniels 18, Xander Provance 16, Broc Berry 4, Trey Hendrickson 4. Totals: 23 (8) 8-12 62 points.

Sidney 25 18 10 14 ---67

Chadron 13 16 14 19 ---62

3-pointers: Sid—Dillehay 2, Leeling 1, Schneider 1, Doty 1. Chad—Daniels 6, Wild 2.