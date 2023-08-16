Chadron Community Recreation (CCR) will be holding sign-ups for their fall activities on the following dates and times:

Thursday, Aug. 17 @ Chadron Middle School Back to School Night, 5:30-6:30

Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 21 and 22 @ 201 Main Street, 5-6 p.m.

Registration for Soccer, Flag Football and Tackle Football will be at these times.

Soccer is for girls and boys in grades K-6 — ages 5-12 as of Sept. 1. Practices are set by the coaches. Games will be the month of September, on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday nights, 5:30 or 6:15 p.m., at the Roger Eaton Soccer Complex on North Main. Teams generally play two games a week.

Shin guards are required. Cost is $40, and players who play in the fall are automatically registered for the spring season. Children may register for the spring season only — played in April and May — for a cost of $30.

Flag Football is for girls and boys in grades 3-6. Practices are set by coaches. Games are in October and are usually played on Sunday afternoons at the Chadron High football field. Mouth guards are required and the cost is $40.

Tackle Football is for girls and boys in grades 3-6. Coaches set practice times. Games are played on the weekends — Saturday mornings or Sunday afternoons in September through mid-October. There is some travel involved in this league.

Equipment must be checked out through Chadron Community Recreation, and mouth guards are required. Cost is $200, with a $75 portion being an equipment deposit which is refunded upon return of used equipment and jerseys.

Those interested in coaching or refereeing any of these activities, or who need more information can contact CCR at 308-430-4462 or director@chadronrec.com

People can also register by mail. See details online at chadronrec.com