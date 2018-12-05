The Sioux County boys’ basketball team played their second and third games of the season early this week, falling 67-33 to Cody-Kilgore before hosting Garden County Tuesday evening.
Results of the Tuesday’s game with Eagles were unavailable at time of print.
The Warriors were looking for their first win Monday, after the weekend’s inclement weather forced them to push their game with the Cowboys to a later date, but came up short against the Cowboys who preserved their unbeaten status early in the season.
Cody-Kilgore built a 33-14 lead by the end of the second quarter before cruising to their second win of the season. The Cowboys managed to outscore the Warriors by nearly double in each quarter.
A pair of Sioux County juniors led the team in scoring, breaking into double digits, led by Tristan Hunter who had 14 points, and Michael Comstock who had 10. Hunter had the team’s only 3-pointer.
Comstock and teammate Tommy Watson led the Warriors at the line, with each sinking both their free throws. Watson, Comstock and Hunter each had six rebounds in the contest.
Facing rival Crawford to open the season, the Warrior boys battled back from an early deficit to trail just 19-16 heading into the final two frames, but were outscored by the Rams 13-6 in the third quarter and 12-2 in the fourth quarter.
Hunter also led the team in scoring against the Rams, sinking six field goals for 12 points. The junior also lead the team in rebounds with 10.
The Warriors continue their early season home stand facing Minatare, Friday. The Indians have played just once this season, a 45-41 win over South Platte. Minatare junior Kaleb Gonzales led the game in scoring with 20 points against the Blue Knights.