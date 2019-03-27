The Sioux County High School girls won four events and added several seconds and thirds while tying for top honors at the Morrill Early Bird Track and Field Meet on Saturday.
Both Sioux County and the host Lady Lions scored 71 points in the 12-team field. Bridgeport finished third with 61.
Bridgeport won the boys’ title with 81 points while Garden County and Morrill shared second place with 69 points.
Sioux County’s event winners were Julie Skavdahl in the 200 meters, Kailey Klein in the 3200, Bailey Oetken in the discus and the 4x400 relay team made up of Skylar Edmund, sisters Kailey and Bethany Klein and Karlee Junhke.
The winning relay quartet nipped runner-up Hemingford by almost exactly two seconds.
Edmund also was the runner-up in the 100-meter sprint and Skavdahl was third in that hotly-contested race that drew 30 entries.
Besides anchoring Sioux County’s winning relay, Juhnke showed her versatility by placing third in the 300 hurdles and sharing that spot in the high jump.
Along with winning the discus, Oetken was third in the shot put. She was only senior to score points for the Warriors.
The Hemingford girls were led by Josie Stewart, who won the 300 hurdles, also was the runner-up in the 400 meters and ran the final leg of the second place 4x400 relay.
Hay Springs’ Jessi Badje was third in both the 800 and 1600.
Morrill’s Laura Sherrod won both the long and triple jumps to become the girls’ only double-winner.
Kimball senior Brady Kilgore was a triple winner. He cleared 6-3 ¼ in the high jump and also ran away with both hurdles. Garden County senior Osvaldo Cano won both the 400 and 800 races with some room to spare.
Hemingford finished sixth in the boys’ action with 57 points. The Bobcats’ Casey Lashley won the 100 dash and was second in the high hurdles. Teammate Brian Turek won the 200.
Many of the teams that competed at Morrill will enter the Bayard C-D Meet on Saturday.
The team standings, event winners and northwest Nebraska placings at Morrill follow:
Girls’ Events
Team results: 1-2 Morrill and Sioux, 71; 3, Bridgeport, 61; 4, Bridgeport, 58; 5, Bayard, 56; 6, Pine Bluffs, 37; 7-8, Guernsey-Sunrise and Hemingford, 31; 9, Kimball, 23; 10, Niobrara County, 22; 11, Leyton, 15, 12, Hay Springs. 12.
100--1, Leah Albro, Bayard, 13.97; 2, Skylar Edmund, SC, 14.02; 3, Julie Skavdahl, SC, 14.07.
200--1, Julie Skavdahl, SC, 28.97.
400--1, Sydney Nein, Bridgeport, 1:05.45; 2, Josie Stewart, Hem, 1:05.61; 5, Jori Stewart, Hem, 1:10.42.
800--1, Jessica Whitebear, Bayard, 2:40.43; 3, Jessi Badje, HS, 2:46.13; 5, Kailey Klein, SC, 2:48.28.
1600--1, Emma Gonzales, Burns, 6:09.42; 3, Jessi Badje, HS, 6:31.44,
3200--1, Kailey Klein, SC, 13:40.59.
100 hurdles--1, Kylie Stuart, Bayard, 17:13; 5, Kamryn Ash, Hem, 19.33.
300 hurdles--1, Josie Stuart, Hem, 50.70; 3, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 50.93.
4x100 relay--1, Morrill, 55.77.
4x400 relay--1, Sioux County (Skylar Edmund, Kailey Klein, Bethany Klein, Karlee Juhnke), 4:33.09; 2, Hemingford (Elizabeth Mayer, Kamryn Ash, Jori Stewart, Josie Stewart), 4:35.02.
4x800 relay--1, Burns, 11:19.72.
Shot put--1, Ashton Hoffman, Morrill, 34-7; 3, Bailey Oetken, SC, 31-1.
Discus--1, Bailey Oetken, SC, 98-4.
Long jump--1, Laura Sherrod, Morrill, 14-11.
Triple jump--1, Laura Sherrod, Morrill, 33-0.
High jump--1, Tricia Hank, Bridgeport, 4-10; 3 tie, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 4-6.
Boys’ Results
Team standings--1, Bridgeport, 81; 2-3, Garden County and Morrill, 69; 4, Kimball, 62; 5. Burns, 61; 6, Hemingford, 57; 7, Leyton, 24; 8-9, Bayard and Pine Bluffs, 21; 10, Guernsey-Sunrise, 11; 11-12, Hay Springs and Sioux County, 8; 13, Niobrara County, 4.
100--1, Casey Lashley, Hem, 12.02.
200--1, Brian Turek, Hem, 24,70; 3, Ethan Specht, Hem, 25.82; 4, Charles Schiaffo, HS, 25.84.
400--1, Osvaldo Cano, Garden County, 53.85; 4, Wiley Rudloff, Hem, 59.43.
800--1, Osvaldo Cano, Garden County, 2:16.19; 5, Allen McCumbers, SC, 2:23.56.
1600--1, Karsen Hunter, Bayard, 5:14.44; 5, Baiden Planansky, HS, 5:37.85.
3200--1, Adam Bastinza, Bridgeport, 11:46.38; 4, Jaydon Walker, Hem, 12:17.48.
110 hurdles--1, Brady Kilgore, Kimball, 15.64; 2, Casey Lashley, Hem, 16.52.
300 hurdles--1, Brady Kilgore, Kimball, 15.70; 4, Tommy Watson, SC, 44.31; 6, Wiley Rudloff, Hem, 45.73.
4X100 relay--1, Morrill, 46.49.
4x400 relay--1, Morrill, 3:51.55; 5, Hemingford, 4:03.84.
4x800 relay--1, Bridgeport, 9:40.32; 4, Hemingford, 9:59.79.
Shot put--1, Reid Spady, Garden County, 46-8.
Discus--1, James Merryfield, Pine Bluffs, 132-6.
High jump--1, Brady Kilgore, Kimball, 6-3 ¼; 5, Brodey Planansky, HS, 5-4.
Long jump--1, Dom Russ, Leyton, 19-11; 6, Brian Turek, Hem, 17-11.
Triple jump--1, Casey Benavides, Bridgeport, 38-6 ½; 3, John Ansley, Hem, 36-10; 5, Tommy Watson, SC, 35-11; 6, Carter Buchheit, Hem, 35-2.