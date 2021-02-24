Sioux County girls win D2-12 title

The Sioux County High School girls won the Class D2-12 Subdistrict championship last Thursday night at Hay Springs by defeating Crawford 45-31.

During the first round on Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Lady Warriors bested Hay Springs 47-36 and Crawford won over Cody-Kilgore 46-39.

The Sioux County-Crawford clash was the fourth of the season between the teams. The Warriors had won two of the first three, the last one 49-45 in overtime on Feb. 9. Thanks to a 16-6 advantage in the second quarter and a 13-5 margin in the fourth they won by a wider margin Thursday.

Both teams scored eight point in the first period, but Sioux County led 24-14 at halftime. Crawford outscored the Warriors 12-8 in the third to cut the deficit in half, but the Harrison team dominated the final frame.

Karlee Junke led the winners with 13 points while Kodie Rempp hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. Natalie Barry tallied 17 of Crawford’s 31 points.

Sioux County now 14-6, advances to the Class D2-8 playoff on Friday against Wynot in Valentine.