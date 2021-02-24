Sioux County girls win D2-12 title

The Sioux County High School girls won the Class D2-12 Subdistrict championship last Thursday night at Hay Springs by defeating Crawford 45-31.
During the first round on Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Lady Warriors bested Hay Springs 47-36 and Crawford won over Cody-Kilgore 46-39.
The Sioux County-Crawford clash was the fourth of the season between the teams. The Warriors had won two of the first three, the last one 49-45 in overtime on Feb. 9. Thanks to a 16-6 advantage in the second quarter and a 13-5 margin in the fourth they won by a wider margin Thursday.
Both teams scored eight point in the first period, but Sioux County led 24-14 at halftime. Crawford outscored the Warriors 12-8 in the third to cut the deficit in half, but the Harrison team dominated the final frame.
Karlee Junke led the winners with 13 points while Kodie Rempp hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. Natalie Barry tallied 17 of Crawford’s 31 points.
Sioux County now 14-6, advances to the Class D2-8 playoff on Friday against Wynot in Valentine.
Wynot is 16-6 and has played in the state tournament 10 of the past 11 years, winning the Class D2 championship eight times since 2005 including the last two. The Blue Devils also have been the state tourney runners-up three times during their spectacular run.
Coached by Barry Swisher the last 17 seasons, Sioux County hopes to upset Wynot and reach the state tourney for the first time since in 2007 and 2008.
The subdistrict finals scoring summary:
Crawford--Natalie Barry 17, Jasmine Dyer 4, Kylah Vogel 3, Morgan Jones 3, Carly Lemmon 2, Skylar Summers 2.
Sioux County--Karlee Juhnke 13, Kodie Remp 12, Kailey Klein 8, Beth Krein 7, Rachel Krein 4, Skylar Edmond 1.
Crawford 8 6 12 5 ----31
Sioux County 8 16 8 13 ----45