The Sioux County High School girls apparently have a first. They are the reigning Class D-9 District track and field champions for the first time.
Coach Dan Valenta’s Lady Warriors scored 132 points Friday at the district meet in Chappell to win the title with considerable room to spare. South Platte High, located at Big Springs, was the runner-up with 99 points. Crawford was a strong third with 96 points. The Hay Springs girls finished ninth with 13 points.
Garden County High won the boys’ district title by a one-point, 97 to 96, margin over Creek Valley, this year’s meet host. Hyannis placed third with 61 points. Crawford led the northwest Nebraska boys’ teams in eighth place with 30 points. Sioux County with 22 and Hay Springs with 19 were next on the 12-team list.
The Sioux County girls were on their way up last year and received a big boost from a couple of freshmen this spring. The Harrison-based contingent was the runners-up in the team standings with 77.5 points a year ago, when Creek Valley was the district champion with 85.5 points.
Best of all for Sioux County is the fact that eight girls will be competing in 10 events in Omaha this weekend. Both are all-time highs for the school, according to available records.
“It was nerve wracking for a lot of the kids,” Sioux County Assistant Coach Maggie Adams said. “We had several freshmen that hadn’t been through districts yet and we had some kids that we knew were on the cusp of being able to qualify. We just wanted to give the best performance we could and qualify as many kids for State as we could.”
A year ago, Sioux County sent seven girls to state to compete in four events, and the numbers from these years overwhelm those from at least 2000 and probably long before that.
Dating back almost two decades, Sioux County had never qualified more than two girls in two events until a year ago. Seven times during that span, no girls from Sioux County qualified and nine times just one girl went to state. The school had two female qualifiers in 2015 (Kate Kling and Angela Johnson), but that was the most during this century until last year.
Five of last year’s qualifiers will return to Omaha this week. They include throwers Bailey Oetken and Kalen Lotton, Karlee Juhnke in the 300 hurdles and Grace Skavdahl and Kodee Rempp, both members of the district champion 4x800 relay team both years.
Freshmen Skylar Edmund and Kailey Klein and senior Morgan Edmund will be making their first trips to the state meet.
Both of the throwers have improved their marks that also qualified them for state a year ago and Oetken has added another event to her state repertoire.
Oetken, a senior, went to Omaha last year by placing second at the district meet in the shot put with a throw of 33-3 ¾. This year she won the event with a mark slightly more than two feet farther--35-4--her career-best.
Sioux County entries swept the top two places in the discus Friday. Junior Kalen Lotton moved up from second place a year ago to first and Oetken took runner-up honors. Both went to this year’s district meet with identical career-best marks of 97-9, and both surpassed 100 feet Friday. Lotton hit 102-10 ½ and Oetken threw 101-11 ½.
Now a sophomore, Juhnke has qualified for state by placing second in the 300 hurdles at the district meet both years. Last year’s was in 51.21 seconds while this year it is 49.79.
The two Sioux County freshmen combined to win two of the track events at the district meet. Skyler Edmund won the 400 in 1:03.74, and Kailey Klein won the 800 in 2:39.33, and was second in the 1600 in 6:19.95 and the 3200 in 13:23.50. All are career bests except for the 1600, which Klein has run six seconds faster.
Klein’s time in the 3200 broke a Sioux County school record of 13:30.00 that was set in 1998 by her mother Lacy Klein.
“(Kailey) had joked and kidded all season long that she was going to break her mother’s record and finally at Districts she was able to do so,” Adams said.
According to Adams, the younger Klein’s record-setting time was aided by the fact that she had already qualified for State in the 4x800-meter relay.
“I think a little bit of the pressure was off knowing that she was already going to Omaha,” Adams said. “She was able to relax more than normal and it helped her go out and run her race.”
Morgan Edmond also won the high jump at Chappell with a career-best of 4-9.
Klein will lead off the 4x800 relay in Omaha on Friday morning while seniors Morgan Edmond and Skavdahl will follow and Rempp, a sophomore, will run the anchor leg. Their time of 11:31.49 on Friday is well below the Warriors’ winning time of 10:52.16 at last year’s districts. But this year’s foursome had a season-best of 10:47.90 at the Best of the West Meet in April and won the race at the competitive Bayard B-C-D Meet just prior to the district meets.
The only Sioux County boy going to state is Tommy Watson, who finished second at the district meet in both hurdle races with season-best times.
Three girls and one boy will represent Crawford at the state. Both freshman Dali Anders and sophomore Jillian Brennan will run two races in Omaha. Anders was the runner-up in the 100 and won the 200 at the district meet while Brennan repeated as the district champion in both the 1600 and 3200.
The other Crawford qualifiers are freshman Jasmine Dyer in the shot put and junior Dennis Vogl in the 800. Both placed second in those event at the district meet with career-best marks.
Hay Springs’ lone state meet representative will be sophomore Brodey Planansky, the district winner in the long jump and the runner-up in the high jump.
The Garden County boys’ district championship was led by identical twins Osvaldo and Osiel Cano. Osvaldo won both the 400 and 800 meters and Osiel swept the hurdles. Both also ran on the winning 4x400 relay.
Senior Garrett Sawyer of Creek Valley kept his team in contention by sweeping both of the sprints and anchoring the fastest 4x100 relay.
The team standings, event winners and area placings follow:
Girls’ Team Scores--1, Sioux County, 132; 2, South Platte, 99; 3, Crawford, 96; 4, Creek Valley, 64; 5, Garden County, 29; 6, Arthur County, 28; 7, Leyton, 22; 8, Potter-Dix, 15; 9, Hay Springs, 15; 10, Hyannis 9; 11, Minatare, 7.
100--1, Kamry Kramer, GC, 13.49; 2, Dalli Anders, Craw, 13.77; 5, Julie Skavdahl, SC, 13.04.
200--1, Dalli Anders, Craw, 28.00; 2, Autumn Dickmander, SP, 28.10; 3, Skylar Edmund, SC, 28.58; 6, Julie Skavdahl, SC, 29.47.
400--1, Skylar Edmund, SC, 1:03.74; 2, Caroline Stanley, SP, 1:06.43; 3, Morgan Jones, Craw, 1:06.68; 5, Cambrea Vogel, Craw, 1:07.89.
800--1, Kailey Klein, SC, 2:39.33; 2, Angie Davis, Hyan, 2:39.37; 3, Madison Swanson, Craw, 2:43.04; 4, Kodie Rempp, SC, 2:49.84.
1600--1, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 6:05.35; 2, Kailey Krein, SC, 6:19.85; 3, Kodie Rempp, SC, 6:21.66; 4, Madison Swanson, 6:27.75; 6, Jessi Badje, HS, 6:33.54,
3200--1, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 13:09.38; 2, Kailey Klein, SC, 13:23.50; 3, Jessi Badje, HS, 13:50.94.
100 hurdles--1, Taylyn Bauer, SP, 16:63; 2, Madelyn Watchorn, Ley, 16.81; 4, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 18:46.
300 hurdles--1, Taylyn Bauer, SP, 48:45; 2, Karlee Junke, SC, 49.79; 4, Cambree Vogel, Craw, 54.41. 5, Bethany Krein, SC, 54.64.
4x100 relay--1, South Platte, 54.37; 3, Crawford, 55.75; 6, Sioux County, 1;02,79.
4x400 relay--1, South Platte, 4:23.57; 2, Sioux County, 4:28.45.; 3, Crawford, 4:28.91,
4x800 relay--1, Sioux County (Kailey Klein, Grace Skavdahl, Morgan Edmund, Kodie Rempp), 11:31.49; 2, South Platte, 12:08.97.
Shot put--1, Bailey Oetken, SC, 35-4; 2, Jasmine Dyer, Craw, 32-2 ½; 5, Hannah Wasserburger, Craw, 29-9 ½.
Discus--1, Kalen Lotton, SC, 102-10 ½; 2, Bailey Oetken, SC, 101-11 ½; 3, Jasmine Dyer, Craw, 100-2 ½.
Long jump--1, Maddie Lake, GC, 15-10 ¼; 2, Gracie Wenzel, AC. 15-3 ½; 4, Bailey Scherbarth, HS, 14-5; 4, Natalie Berry, Craw, 14-2 ¾.
Triple jump--1, Caitlyn Mueller, CV, 31-7 ½; 2, Chloe Stupka, CV, 30-8.
High jump--1, Morgan Edmund, SC, 4-9; 2, Jordyn Koenen, SP, 4-7; 3, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 4-7; 4, Joclyn Staman, Craw, 4-5.
Pole vault--1, Kristie Hill, SP, 8-4; 2, Haylee Sitzman, CV, 8-0.
Boys’ Team Standings--1, Garden County, 97; 2, Creek Valley, 96; 3, Hyannis, 61; 4, South Platte, 51; 5, Arthur County, 47; 6, Minatare, 42; 7, Leyton, 32; 8, Crawford, 30; 9, Sioux County, 22; 10, Hay Springs, 18; 11, Banner County, 18; 12, Potter-Dix, 11.
100--1, Grant Sawyer, CV, 11.66; 2, Colten Storer, AC, 11.91.
200--1, Grant Sawyer, CV, 23.55; 2, Reno Hunt, Hyan, 23.77; 6, Charles Twarling, HS, 25.36.
400--1, Osvaldo Cano, GC, 51.57; 2, Kobee Olson, Hyan, 54.62.
800--1, Osvaldo Cano, GC, 2:04.78; 2, Dennis Vogl, Craw, 2:13.53.
1600--1, Colter McCashland, AC, 4:48.07; 2, Cooper Reichman, CV, 4:56.85; 6, Lawson Nolan, Craw, 5:39.34
3200--1, Deven Sullivan, BC, 11:03.76; 2, Cooper Reichman, CV, 11:28.88; 3, Dennis Vogl, Craw, 11:41.39; 4, Lawson Nolan, 11:52.24.
110 hurdles--1, Osiel Cano, GC, 16.21; 2, Tommy Watson, SC, 16.60.
300 hurdles--1, Osiel Cano, GC, 43.26; 2, Tommy Watson, SC, 43.81.
4x100 relay--1, Creek Valley, 47.60; 6, Crawford, 51.27.
4x400 relay--1, Garden County, 3:46.11.
4x800 relay--1, Creek Valley, 9:20.04; 2, Crawford, 9:27.22.
Shot put--1, Ephoen Lovato, Min, 51-9; 2, Reid Spady, GC, 48-2 ½.
Discus--1, Reid Spady, GC, 132-9; 2, Ephroen Lovato, Min, 123-2.
Long jump--1, Brodey Planansky, 19-3 ¾; 2, Alex Worthing, AC, 18-10 ½.
Triple jump--1, Pat Hansen, CV 38-4 ½; 2, Ivan Gibbons, Min, 38-3 ½.
High jump--1, Kobee Olson, Hyan, 5-9; 2, Brodey Planansky, HS, 5-7; 3, Tommy Watson, SC, 507; 5, Will Ackerman, Craw, 5-3.
Pole vault--1, Gavin Blochowitz, SP, 11-6; 2, Ryan Cheleen, SP, 9-6.