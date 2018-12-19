In three games apiece last week, at the Lusk Tiger Jamboree, the Sioux County girls emerged the victors of two while the boys were unable to find the win column.
Friday the Warrior girls avenged their loss to Lusk, defeating the Glenrock Herders 53-20. Sioux County dominated their opponent to lead 20-2 after the first quarter, and held the Herders to single-digit scoring throughout the remaining frames.
Sioux County sophomores Karlee Juhnke and Kodie Rempp led the Warriors in scoring against Glenrock with nine each. Juhnke hit two 3-pointers and went three-of-four at the line. Rempp also had two 3-pointers and was one-of-two at the line with a single 2-pointer.
Senior Bailey Oetken led the team with nine rebounds, six on offense. Junior Kalen Lotten had eight, five to lead the team defensively.
Glenrock senior Autumn Hiser had eight points for the Herders.
Saturday at the Jamboree, during their 46-30 defeat of Cheyenne South JV, the Warrior girls fell behind 8-4 after the first quarter, but battled back to lead 19-13 by the end of the half.
The Warriors then sealed the win with a 19-6 third quarter.
Oetken was the Warrior girls’ leading scorer in the game hitting four field goals and five-of-eight free throws for 13 points. Freshman teammate Kailey Klein was Sioux County’s next best scorer with 7 and Rempp ended the game with six.
The girls suffered their lone loss of the Jamboree, Thursday, falling 49-29 to Lusk. Trailing 36-26 after three quarters, the Warriors were outscored 13-3 in the final frame.
Juhnke led the Warriors in the loss scoring 10 points, while Rempp had eight.
The Sioux County boys were unable to come out of the tournament with a win, falling 48-30 to Lusk, Thursday; 70-27 to Glenrock, Friday; and 66-45 to Cheyenne South JV, Saturday. The team is still looking for its first win of the season.
Detailed statistics from the boys' games were unavailable at time of print.
Thursday, Sioux County hosts their annual Holiday Tournament, the final action for the Warriors prior to the holiday break.
Both the boys and girls are scheduled to face the Hay Springs Hawks in the opening round. Tipoff for the girls is scheduled at 5:30p.m., Thursday, while the boys begin at 7:15p.m. The second round and championship games will be played Friday beginning at 10:00a.m.