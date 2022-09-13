Sisters lead Valentine to victory

Sisters Kaetryn and Makallyn Bancroft blazed the trail while leading Valentine to the title during the Chadron High Golf Tournament played Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Ridgeview Country Club.

Kaetryn shot an 87 and Mekallyn a 91 to finish first and second individually. Kaetryn is a junior and Mekallyn is a senior. Both were members of the Badgers’ fifth place team in Class C at the 2021 State Tournament.

Both Madi Mumm of Gering and Aubree Larson of Sidney had 94 totals, and were the only other contestants to finish under 100. Mumm won the scorecard playoff to finish third, while Larson was fourth.

Valentine’s other scores were 108 and 122, but the Bancroft sisters’ performances allowed the Badgers to win the championship with a 408 total. Scottsbluff, which left most of its best players at home, was second with a 421 total. Gering was third at 436.

Chadron finished sixth among the nine teams with a 484 total. The Cardinals were paced by senior Kenzie Pourier with a 113 score. She was followed by Taegan Bach and Eliana Uhing, both at 122, Reece Ritterbush at 127 and Norah Winkler at 128.

Bach is a sophomore, Uhing and Ritterbush are freshmen and Winkler is a senior.

The team scores:

1, Valentine, 408; 2, Scottsbluff, 421; 3, Gering, 436; 4, Sidney, 478; 5, Mitchell, 481; 6, Chadron, 484; 7, Gordon-Rushville, 554; 8, Bayard, 631; 9, Alliance, no score,

The individual top 10:

1, Kaetryn Bancroft, Val, 87; 2, Mekallyn Bancroft, Val, 91; 3, Madi Mumm, Ger, 94; 4, Aubree Larson, Sid, 94; 5, Maia Swan, Ger, 100; 6, Addie Peck, SB, 101; 7, Tessa Hurlburt, G-R, 104; 8, Caitlyn Lewis, SB, 105; 9, Emily McCune, All, 105; 10, Abby Roberts, SB, 105.