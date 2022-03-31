Six area teams gain top 10 nods

Six basketball teams from the western end of the state have been ranked among the top 10 in their classes by both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star at the conclusion of the 2021-22 seasons.

They include the Crawford girls, who were tabbed No. 8 by both newspapers in Class D2 after earning a state tournament berth and finishing with a 20-5 record.

The other girls’ teams from the West that made the top 10 are Scottsbluff in Class B and Bridgeport in Class C2.

Scottsbluff was granted the No. 7 ranking by the World-Herald and the ninth spot by the Journal Star. The Lady Bearcats finished 22-4 after losing a 50-48 heart-breaker to Waverly in a district finals matchup.

The Bridgeport girls claimed the No. 2 Class C2 ranking from both newspapers after winning their first two games at the state tournament before being nipped by Hastings St. Cecelia 40-38 in the championship clash. The Purple Bulldogs’ only other loss was to Class B state tourney qualifier Adams Central 50-46 in early January. They won their remaining 26 games.

On the boys’ side, Scottsbluff was pegged for fifth by the World-Herald and sixth by the Journal Star in the final Class B lists. The Bearcats finished 21-6 after being edged 38-35 by Beatrice in the first round of the state tournament. They had scored at least 50 points in every other game during the season.

Gordon-Rushville also got a top 10 nod from both metropolitan newspapers in Class C-2 after finishing 21-4. The Lincoln newspaper ranked the Mustangs ninth and the Omaha paper placed them 10th.

The Mustangs missed out on a trip to the state tournament when Fort Calhoun edged them 48-44 in a district showdown played in Broken Bow. It was Fort Calhoun’s first trip to state since 1923 when the Pioneers won the Class N title.

Hyannis was the third area boys’ team to get a top 10 ranking from both newspapers. Once again, the Metro scribes didn’t agree on where the Longhorns, who finished 23-4, should be placed. The Journal Star put them sixth and the World-Herald eighth in Class D2. This was the first time the Hyannis boys qualified for state since 2002.

At state, the Longhorns had the misfortune of being matched against Lincoln’s Parkview Christian in the first round, and lost 64-54. Parkview won its next two games by wider margins while taking the D2 championship.

The Journal Star also rated Potter-Dix No. 10 in D2, but the World-Herald did not include the Coyotes in its top 10.

The Coyotes, who had a 20-4 final record, lost to Mullen in a district playoff and didn’t make it to state. Potter-Dix fell to Hyannis by just 48-46 on Feb. 11. The Coyotes’ other losses during the season were to Bayard and Leyton, both by three points.

