Six Chadron High gridders earn all-star honors

Six Chadron High School football players have earned special honors for their performances during the 2019 season.
Four of them are on the Western Conference’s first-team that was announced this past week. They are seniors Cooper Heusman and Dillon Sayaloune and juniors Sawyer Haag and Aiden Vaughn.
Heusman also made the Class C1-8 all-district first-team along with classmates Curt Bruhn and Cooper Wild.
Several more Cardinals earned honorable mention on one or both of the all-star teams.
The Western Conference honorable mentions are seniors Trevor Berry and Cole Madsen along with junior Tallon Craig and sophomore Michael Sorenson. Berry, Haag and Vaughn were accorded honorable mention on the all-district team.
There’s a footnote pertaining to Heusman and Sayaloune, one of them big and the other small. Because of injuries, neither was able to play football as a junior. Heusman needed back surgery in the summer of 2018 and Sayaloune was sidelined with a broken collarbone as the season was opening.
This year, they were the Cardinals’ leading receiver and ball carrier, respectively.
At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Heusman was an inviting target. He caught 35 passes for 534 yards and five touchdowns. Both his reception total and his yardage rank among the single-season top 10 all-time at Chadron High. He also carried the ball 11 times, generally on “fly sweeps.” for 167 yards, an average of 15.2 yards.
The shifty Sayaloune, who is about 5-7, 150, put some zip in the Cardinals’ attack. He was the leading rusher with 106 carries for 672 yards and a 6.4-yard average. He reached the end zone 11 times to pace the Cardinals in scoring.
“Having them available this year made a big difference,” Head Coach Mike Lecher said. “They gave us a couple of outstanding weapons. We’d have been hurting without them.”
The Cardinals finished the season with a 5-4 record. After going 4-1 through the September portion of the schedule, there were expectations that the Red Birds would continue winning and return to the Class C1 playoffs. But the Cards lost three straight games in October before rallying to defeat Gering in the season finale.
In reflecting on the season, Lecher said it was something of an “up and down” season.
“I think we could have and should have played better against Chase County and Mitchell,” Lecher noted. “I also thought that about Valentine when we played them, but after I saw them wrestle here this season I know they have some really good athletes. That’s why they are state champions in that sport.”
Lecher added that his team “was made up of a good group of kids. I never questioned their effort.”
Statistics show that the Cards were well-balanced offensively. They rushed for 1,348 yards and passed for 1,372. Their 2,720 total net yards are 52 fewer yards than the opponents accumulated.
Berry triggered the passing game for the second year with some impressive stats. This fall, he completed 111 of 191 passes for exactly 1,300 yards and a 58.1 completion percentage. He threw eight touchdown passes and was intercepted six times.
The previous year, Berry completed 120 of 218 passes for 1,162 yards (55%). He joins Michael Wahlstrom, Jake McLain, Jonn McLain and Coy Bila as other Chadron High quarterbacks who completed more than half of their passes two years in a row.
Along with Heusman, fellow senior Tallon Craig also was a busy receiver this fall, catching 25 tosses for 322 yards for a 12.9-yard average. A dozen Cardinals caught at least one pass.
Lecher said senior linemen Wild and Madsen also helped make the offense click and deserve the all-star honors they received. The coach added that not having another senior, Levi Glines, available after he lost the tips of two fingers in an accident involving a horse was a setback in the trenches.
Not surprisingly, the top Cardinals’ four tacklers were linebackers. The juniors who were first-team all-conference choices were first and second on the chart. Both Haag and Vaughn were credited with 32 unassisted tackles, while Haag had 26 assisted stops, one more than Vaughn.
Haag also gave the Cardinals a power runner when they were in the red zone and scored six touchdowns, while Vaughn was another stalwart in the offensive line.
Bruhn was the third busiest tackler with 24 unassisted and 23 that were assisted. Heusman was next with 21 and 25, respectively. Sophomores Cobie Bila and Dawson Dunbar along with Wild also participated in at least 30 tackles.
Lecher said he believes despite losing nine seniors, the Cardinals will have the personnel to be competitive again in 2020.
The season stats follow:
CHS Opt
First Downs 107 79
Total Net Yards 2720 2772
Rushing Yards 1348 1450
Passing Yards 1372 1322
Rushing No. Yds. Ave.
Dillan Sayaloune 106 682 6.4
Curt Bruhn 77 317 4.1
Cooper Heusman 11 167 15.2
Sawyer Haag 54 165 3.1
Dawson Dunbar 22 80 3.6
Seth Gaswick 4 12 30
Trevor Berry 18 -103 -5.7
Totals 293 1,321 4.5
Receiving No. Yds. Ave.
Cooper Heusman 35 534 15.3
Tallon Craig 25 322 12.9
Coby Bila 12 155 12.9
Michael Sorenson 6 117 19.5
Curt Bruhn 8 72 9.0
Dillan Sayaloune 10 53 5.3
Xander Provance 5 51 10.1
Daniel Wellnitz 3 21 7.0
Jon Vahrenkamp 4 25 6.3
Sawyer Haag 7 18 2.6
Jacksyn Behrends 1 6 6.0
Tate Ryan 1 6 6.0
Total 118 1376 11.7
TDs scored Rush. Pass Total
Dillan Sayaloune 11 0 11
Cooper Heusman 1 5 6
Sawyer Haag 6 0 6
Curt Bruhn 4 0 4
Tallon Craig 0 2 2
Dawson Dunbar 1 0 1
Xander Provance 0 1 1
Michael Sorenson 0 1 1
Totals 23 9 32
Tackles Unas. Asst. Total
Sawyer Haag 32 26 58
Aiden Vaughn 32 25 57
Curt Bruhn 24 23 47
Cooper Heusman 21 25 46
Cobie Bila 19 15 34
Dawson Dunbar 16 17 33
Cooper Wild 12 18 30
Tallon Craig 17 6 23
Michael Sorenson 8 7 15
Jesse Stolley 5 7 12
Cody Hall 7 3 10
Passing Comp. Att. % Yds. Int. TD
Trevor Berry 111 191 58.1 1300 6 8
Dawson Dunbar 7 14 50.0 76 0 1