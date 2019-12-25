Six Chadron High gridders earn all-star honors

The shifty Sayaloune, who is about 5-7, 150, put some zip in the Cardinals’ attack. He was the leading rusher with 106 carries for 672 yards and a 6.4-yard average. He reached the end zone 11 times to pace the Cardinals in scoring.

“Having them available this year made a big difference,” Head Coach Mike Lecher said. “They gave us a couple of outstanding weapons. We’d have been hurting without them.”

The Cardinals finished the season with a 5-4 record. After going 4-1 through the September portion of the schedule, there were expectations that the Red Birds would continue winning and return to the Class C1 playoffs. But the Cards lost three straight games in October before rallying to defeat Gering in the season finale.

In reflecting on the season, Lecher said it was something of an “up and down” season.

“I think we could have and should have played better against Chase County and Mitchell,” Lecher noted. “I also thought that about Valentine when we played them, but after I saw them wrestle here this season I know they have some really good athletes. That’s why they are state champions in that sport.”

Lecher added that his team “was made up of a good group of kids. I never questioned their effort.”