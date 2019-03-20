Led by senior Kalane Anders of Bayard, six members of the Chadron State College rodeo team were top six place winners at Gillette College last weekend during the first rodeo of the spring season in the Central Rocky Mountain Region.
Anders shared top honors in tie down roping. He caught and tied his first calf in 10 second flat to share second place in the go-round. He then was alone in second in the finals in 10.9 seconds.
Alliance native Bernard Girard, who competes for Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, also completed his two runs in 20.9 seconds
Junior Quincy Segelke of Snyder, Colo., was second for Chadron State in the barrel race with runs of 15.04 and 15.23 seconds. She won the first go-round and was fourth in the finals session on Sunday.
Junior Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., pretty well picked up where he left off last fall in the bareback riding. He tied for second place in the first go-round with 73 points and scored 71 points, good for sixth, in the finals and placed third overall. He leads the regional standings in the event after six rodeos have been held.
Another CSC bareback contestant, Rowdy Moon of Sargent, placed sixth in the event with 65 and 75 points.
Kaycee Monnens of Hulett, Wyo., was fourth in goat tying with runs of 8.1 and 8.5 seconds and Merisa Cominiello of Burlington, Colo., was fifth in breakaway roping, catching her calves in 3.0 and 3.3 seconds.
Segelke also was among the 10 finalists in goat tying, but did not receive a score when her last goat came untied.
Eastern Wyoming College at Torrington will host this weekend’s rodeo in the region. The others this spring will be at Colorado State in Fort Collins, April 5-7; Casper College, April 19-21 and the University of Wyoming, April 26-28.