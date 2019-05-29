The 8th Annual Six-man Shootout featuring all-star players from Nebraska and Wyoming will be played at Chadron State College on June 15th at 6:00 pm. For the previous seven contests the game has been played on a rotating basis in Nebraska and Wyoming. The move to CSC now marks the permanent location for this game and a central location for both states.
Players will arrive on the Chadron State campus on June 12 and will begin practices for the game. Teams will be housed in the CSC dormitories and players will be treated to several activities while they are preparing for Saturday night’s game.
The past contests have been exciting affairs with Wyoming winning the first three games of the series. Nebraska rallied for three straight of their own to tie the series at 3-3. The 2018 game in Albion, NE went to the Wyoming team in a hard fought defensive battle that ended with a 16-14 Wyoming victory.
The Nebraska team for 2019 will feature three 2000 yard running backs, led by All-State Offensive Player of the Year, AJ Jenkins of Wilcox-Hildreth and includes do-it-all player Trent Reed of Hay Springs and Christian Timm of Eustis-Farnam. First teamer, Peyton Dubbert will quarterback the team that features six first team all state selections on the offensive side of the ball.
The defense will also feature multiple first team selections led by the All-State Defensive Player of the year from Spalding Academy, Colton Leslie. Leslie will be joined by teammate, Michael Bloom, Sidney Gruwell of Wilcox-Hildreth, Zane Musgrave of Hyannis, and Jaden Gonnerman of McCool Junction.
Nebraska's roster:
Mathew Bloom, Spalding Academy
Colton Leslie, Spalding Academy
Hunter Wilkerson, Harvard
A.J. Jenkings, Wilcox-Hildreth
Sidney Gruwell, Wilcox-Hildreth
Christian Timm, Eustis Farnam
You have free articles remaining.
Jaden Gonnerman, McCool Junction
Jordan Fangmeyer, Eustis Farnam
Peyton Dubbert, Deshler
Hutch Finke, Deshler
Clayton Nichols, Wilcox-Hildreth
Trevor Rasmussen, St. Edward
Trent Reed, Hay Springs
Zane Musgrave, Hyannis
Brye Szakas, Cody-Kilgore
Kutter Rogers, Arthur County
Dylan Hanzel, Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family
Jarret Pieper, Hay Springs