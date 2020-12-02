Six-man teams racked up lots of yards, points

One thing about six-man football, it produces some mind-boggling offensive statistics and lots of points. In other words, there’s seldom a dull game.

That was the case again in 2020 in western Nebraska. Seven of the eight teams that submitted their statistics to the Chadron Record this fall averaged at least 31 points a game and both Potter-Dix and Creek Valley, located at Chappell, averaged more than 50.

Potter-Dix, which finished with a 1-7 record in 2019, but was 9-1 this season, was the highest scoring team. The Coyotes rang up 530 points in their 10 games. They also averaged 360 yards of offense, which ranked fourth among the West’s six-man teams in yards per game.

Creek Valley, which tallied 509 points while going 7-3, averaged 390.5 yards a game and Cody-Kilgore, which finished 6-3, averaged 364 yards. Even Hay Springs, which went from 0-8 in wins and losses last year to 3-5 this season, averaged 38 points and 362 yards a game this fall.

In addition, the Sioux County Warriors, who were 8-2 in 2019 but slipped to 2-5 this year following heavy graduation losses, averaged 37 points in 2020.

Without further ado, here are stats posted by some of the most productive six-man gridders in the region this fall: