Six-man teams racked up lots of yards, points

One thing about six-man football, it produces some mind-boggling offensive statistics and lots of points. In other words, there’s seldom a dull game.
That was the case again in 2020 in western Nebraska. Seven of the eight teams that submitted their statistics to the Chadron Record this fall averaged at least 31 points a game and both Potter-Dix and Creek Valley, located at Chappell, averaged more than 50.
Potter-Dix, which finished with a 1-7 record in 2019, but was 9-1 this season, was the highest scoring team. The Coyotes rang up 530 points in their 10 games. They also averaged 360 yards of offense, which ranked fourth among the West’s six-man teams in yards per game.
Creek Valley, which tallied 509 points while going 7-3, averaged 390.5 yards a game and Cody-Kilgore, which finished 6-3, averaged 364 yards. Even Hay Springs, which went from 0-8 in wins and losses last year to 3-5 this season, averaged 38 points and 362 yards a game this fall.
In addition, the Sioux County Warriors, who were 8-2 in 2019 but slipped to 2-5 this year following heavy graduation losses, averaged 37 points in 2020.
Without further ado, here are stats posted by some of the most productive six-man gridders in the region this fall:
--For the second year in a row, Haydon Olds of Minatare, a 5-10, 195-pound senior, was the area’s most productive six-man ball carrier. He rushed 148 times for 1,239 yards and 21 touchdowns this season after carrying 30 more times for 116 more yards a year ago.
--Hay Springs’ Chaz Twarling, a senior, and Cody-Kilgore’s Peyton Sterkel, a junior, also topped 1,000 yards rushing and both averaged more than nine yards a carry. Twarling carried 116 times for 1,054 yards and Sterkel 112 for 1,051 yards.; Twarling also caught 28 passes for 460 yards.
--Quarterback Luke Kasten of Potter-Dix was the West’s leading six-man passer. He completed 83 of 154 tosses for 1,746 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also led the Coyotes in rushing with 70 carries for 797 yards for an 11.4-yard average and 13 TDs and paced his team and the region in tackles with 125. Kasten also is apt to be one of the Panhandle’s most productive basketball players this winter after averaging 15 points and 11.4 rebounds as a freshman a year ago.
--Javon Coyle was among the reasons Kasten passed so well. A senior who transferred from Kimball, he caught 31 balls for 848 yards and 13 TDs. Besides that, he also averaged 35 yards on a dozen kickoff returns;
--Juniors Eli Schmid of Creek Valley and Logan DeCoste of Hay Springs also threw for more than 1,000 yards this fall while completing 69 and 58 percent of their passes, respectively.
--Creek Valley senior Oakley Hodges was the region’s leading receiver with 40 catches for 879 yards and 15 TDs. He also was the top scorer with 184 points, including 76 while booting 38 conversions, which are worth two points when they are kicked.
After frequently being a dominant team, Crawford is at or near the bottom of this year’s stats, but that is not likely to continue. There was just one senior on the team, but both of the Rams’ leading ball carriers and two of their four leading tacklers are freshmen.
The stats follow:
Rushing Offense; G; Yds.; Ave.
Cody-Kilgore (6-3); 9; 2,868; 318.7
Minatare (3-5); 7; 1,747; 249.6
Hay Springs (3-5); 8; 1,704; 213.0
South Platte (4-4); 8; 1,543; 192.9
Creek Valley (7-3); 10; 1,889; 188.9
Potter-Dix (9-1); 10; 1,755; 175.5
Sioux County (2-5); 7; 878; 125.4
Crawford (1-5); 6; 639; 106.5
Passing Offense; G; Yards; Ave.
Creek Valley; 10; 2,016; 201.6
Potter-Dix; 10; 1,846; 184.6
Sioux County; 7; 1,079; 154.1
Hay Springs; 8; 1,195; 149.4
South Platte; 8; 969; 121.1
Crawford; 6; 594; 99.0
Minatare; 7; 647; 92.4
Cody-Kilgore; 9; 409; 45.4
Total Offense; G; Yards; Ave.
Creek Valley; 10; 3,905; 390.5
Cody-Kilgore; 9; 3,277; 364.1
Hay Springs; 8; 2,899; 362.4
Potter-Dix; 10; 3,601; 360.1
Minatare; 7; 2,394; 342.0
South Platte; 8; 2,512; 319.0
Sioux County; 7; 1,957; 279.6
Crawford; 6; 1,233; 205.5
Rushing; No.; Yards; Ave.
Haydon Olds, Min.; 148; 1,239; 8.4
Chaz Twarling, HS; 116; 1,054; 9.1
Peyton Sterkel, C-K; 112; 1,051; 9.4
Justin Ningen, CV; 132; 882; 6.7
Luke Kasten, P-D; 70; 797; 11.4
Lucus Trujillo, CV; 97; 788; 8.1
Cactus Millar, C-K; 91; 771; 8.5
Ethan Reichman, SP; 110; 673; 6.1
Donnie Moench, P-D; 91; 599; 6.6
Clint Dolezal, SP; 86; 576; 6.7
Leif Meidell, SC; 78; 463; 5.9
Gage Davis, C-K; 37; 380; 10.3
Carter Rudloff, Craw.; 53; 279; 7.3
Dario Rodriguez, Min.; 38; 278; 7.3
Roman Metz, Craw.; 63; 240; 3.8
Tucker Monroe, SC; 60; 160; 2.7
Naythen Brown, SP; 19; 171; 9.0
Pass Receiving; No.; Yards; Ave.
Oakley Hodges, CV; 40; 879; 22.0
Javon Coyle, P-D; 31; 848; 27.4
Ryan Cheleen, SP; 27; 525; 19.4
Justin Ningen, CV; 28; 495; 17.7
Jared Anton, P-D; 20; 482; 24.1
Chaz Twarling, HS; 28; 460; 16.4
Carlos Martinez, Min.; 23; 429; 18.7
Leif Meidell, SC; 24; 309; 12.9
Lucas Trujillo, CV; 18; 294; 16.3
Toby Scherbarth, HS; 15; 263; 17.3
Gage Minteken, HS; 13; 255; 19.6
Levi Van Beek, Craw.; 8; 231; 28.9
Donnie Moench, P-D; 18; 167; 9.3
Roman Metz, Craw.; 8; 153; 19.0
Clint Dolezal, SP; 7; 149; 21.3
Mike Sanderson, SC; 12; 138; 11.5
Peyton Sterkel, C-K; 5; 131; 26.2
Tucker Graff, CV; 9; 124; 18.3
Tucker Ravenscroft, C-K; 5; 128; 25.6
Richy Gutierrez, SC; 11; 114; 10.4
Scoring; TD; PAT; Total
Oakley Hodges, CV; 18; *38; 184
Lucas Trujillo, CV; 24; 4; 150
Leif Meidell, SC; 19; *8; 130
Haydon Olds, Min.; 21; 1; 127
Justin Ningen, CV; 21; -; 126
Chaz Twarling, HS; 19; -; 114
Javon Coyle, P-D; 19; -; 114
Peyton Sterkel, C-K; 17; -; 102
Ethan Reichman, SP; 15; 1; 91
Luke Kasten, P-D; 15; -; 90
Gage Mintken, HS; 12; -; 72
Brandon Mendoza, P-D; 1; *31; 70
Ryan Cheleen, SP; 9; *6-4; 68
Tucker Ravenscroft, C-K; 10; 6; 66
Donnie Moench, P-D; 11; -; 66
Clint Dolezal, SP; 8; *6-4; 62
Carlos Martinez, Min.; 9; 1; 55
Cactus Millar, C-K; 8; 4; 52
Taylor Cady, C-K; 3; *13; 44
Kade Moore, HS; 6; -; 36
Levi Van Beek, Craw.; 4; 5; 34
Maguel Swartz, Min.; -; *17; 34
Gage Davis, C-K; 5; -; 30
Roman Metz, Craw.; 5; -; 30
Richy Gutierrez, SC; 4; *1; 26
Naythen Brown, SP; 4; -; 24
Tucker Monroe, SC; 4; -; 24
*Kicked 2-pt. PATs
Kickoff Returns; No.; Yards; Ave.
Lucas Trujillo, CV; 24; 543; 22.6
Javon Coyle, P-D; 12; 422; 35.2
Clint Dolezal, SP; 16; 319; 19.9
Cactus Miller, C-K; 15; 290; 19.3
Payton Swanson, Craw.; 21; 263; 12.5
Brayden Kasten, P-D; 11; 249; 22.6
Kade Moore, HS; 8; 205; 25.6
Carlos Martinez, Min.; 9; 125; 13.9
Chaz Twarling, HS; 7; 102; 14.6
Punting; No.; Yards; Ave.
Conner Glanz, P-D; 4; 147; 36.8
Kade Moore, HS; 12; 281; 31.8
Carlos Martinez, Min.; 13; 401; 30.8
Oakley Hodges, CV; 4; 117; 29.3
Tucker Monroe, SC; 9; 257; 28.6
Clint Dolezal, SP; 12; 310; 25.8
Fumble Recoveries: Kolby Welling, Cr, and Conner Glanz, P-D, 4; Logan DeCoste, HS, Ethan Reichman, SP, and Anthony Tovar, P-D, all 3.
Pass Interceptions: Naythen Brown, SP, Luke Kasten, P-D, and Ethan Richman, SP, all 4; Eli Schmid, CV, 3.
Tackles; Unas.; Asst.; Total
Cactus Miller, C-K; 51; 39; 90
Gage Davis, C-K; 37; 33; 71
Peyton Sterkel, C-K; 39; 29; 68
Taylor Cady, C-K; 20; 40; 60
Kolby Welling, Craw.; 23; 28; 51
Roman Metz, Craw.; 11; 24; 35
Mitch Knode, Craw.; 11; 17; 28
Levi Van Beek, Craw.; 12; 12; 24
Justin Ningen, CV; 52; 44; 97
Oakley Hodges, CV; 45; 45; 90
Lucas Trujillo, CV; 36; 39; 75
Tucker Graff, CV; 42; 29; 71
Kade Moore, HS; 47; 25; 72
Logan DeCoste, HS; 35; 20; 55
Chaz Twarling, HS; 34; 20; 54
Gabe Varvel, HS; 24; 16; 40
Carlos Martinez, Min.; 38; 45; 83
Haydon Olds, Min.; 29; 42; 71
Dario Rodriguez, Min.; 34; 24; 58
Jackson Schartz, Min.; 12; 24; 36
Luke Kasten, P-D; 57; 67; 124
Donnie Moench, P-D; 38; 57; 95
Brandon Mendoza, P-D; 35; 41; 76
Javon Coyle, P-D; 29; 38; 67
Leif Meidell, SC; 42; 40; 82
Mike Sanderson, SC; 15; 38; 53
Cy Hughson, SC; 25; 25; 50
Tucker Monroe, SC; 19; 21; 40
Ethan Reichman, SP; -; -; 97
Naythen Brown, SP; -; -; 69
Colton Moorhead, SP; -; -; 62
Clint Dolezal, SP; -; -; 55
Passing; PC; PA; Yds.; %; Int.; TD
Luke Kasten, P-D; 83; 154; 1,746; 53.9; 8; 32
Eli Schmid, CV; 80; 116; 1,272; 69.0; 5; 22
Logan DeCoste, HS; 58; 100; 1,087; 58.0; 3; 13
Tucker Monroe, SC; 68; 125; 876; 54.4; 7; 13
Ethan Reichman, SP; 42; 68; 647; 61.8; 6; 9
Dario Rodriguez, Min.; 43; 89; 590; 48.3; 5; 9
Hays Frahm, Craw.; 30; 80; 594; 37.5; 4; 6
Cactus Millar, C-P; 11; 29; 379; 37.9; 1; 6
Clint Dolezal, SP; 14; 21; 267; 66.7; 2; 6
Gage Davis, C-K; 10; 32; 203; 31.2; 4; 5
