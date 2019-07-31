Saddle-bronc rider Jack Skavdahl, of Marsland, finished tied for 19th in the event at the National High School Finals Rodeo earlier this month. Gordon cowboy Conner Halverson joined him at the rodeo held in Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 14-20.
Skavdahl rode just one of his broncs and tied for 9th place with Wyatt Wegener, of DeWitt, Iowa, with a score of 70 in the first go-round. He and Wegener also eventually tied for 19th overall in the average.
Clayson Hutchings, of Springville, Utah, rode all three of his broncs and had an average of 212 to win the event.
In addition to bronc-riding, Skavdahl also competed in trap shooting, July 18, but was unable to advance past the first round after posting a score of 16.
Skavdahl was Nebraska’s trap-shooting state champion.
Dalton Van and Kagen Rhodes, both of Utah, tied with scores of 99, before a shoot off determined Van as the champion. Rhodes and Van each scored 10 in the first tie-breaker. In the second, Rhodes scored nine and Rhodes again scored 10.
Gordon bull rider Connor Halverson also competed in the finals, but failed to ride on any of his bulls.
Oklahoma’s Caden Bunch won the event with an average of 148.
Halverson was Nebraska’s 2019 state champion bull rider.