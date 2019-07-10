The team earned two wins at the tournament, defeating Syracuse 11-5 on Friday and Nebraska TH Gold Tigers on Saturday.
The team has been competing in the Rapid City league since the end of April and attended four tournaments this season in Rapid, Scottsbluff, McCook and at State in Hastings.
Coach Shelley Dunbar says the team’s main goal each year is develop their players for the fall high school team.
All 13 players will play for Chadron High School this fall, but the summer program loses six seniors, Madisyn Hamar, Kaitlyn Jensen, Bristyn Cummings, Mikayla Wild, Malia Burwell and Dawn Dunbar.
The Slammers were coached by Dunbar, Larry Brooks and former Chadron State College pitcher Kinsley Mason. In addition to their six seniors, the roster included Kennady Stack, Allie Watson, Ella O’Brien, Kadence Wild, Becca Menke, Dallas Kelso and Kristin Rasmussen.