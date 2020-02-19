Slow starts doom CSC women during South Dakota trip

The Eagles had a bright spot. With her teammates struggling, sophomore Rachel Henkle, who had scored just six points all season, got a chance to play more. She made seven of her eight shots for a team-best 14 points. Senior Jessica Lovitt added 11, but two starters failed to score.

The game had another oddity. Just five fouls were called against the Eagles, and Mines made only one of its five free throws. CSC was 5 of 8 at the line, but was out-rebounded 47-31. CSC point guard Jori Peters was just two of eight from the field, but was the game’s top rebounder with nine and had five assists.

Like South Dakota Mines, Black Hills had four double-digit scorers, paced by its top gun, Racquel Wientjes, with 13 points, nine of them in the first period. That’s when CSC had 14 turnovers and took only five field goal shots. All told, the Yellow Jackets tallied 29 points off the Eagles’ 32 turnovers.

Lovitt was the Eagles’ only double-figure scorer with 14. Taryn Foxen, CSC’s top scorer for the season with a 15.5 average, managed just seven points in each game.

Metro State upset Black Hills 65-55 on Friday night while the Lady Hardrockers threshed the Roadrunners 61-35 on Saturday for their ninth straight victory.