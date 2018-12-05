The Chadron Cardinals wrestling team was all set to open their season this past weekend in Cozad, but the weather had other plans.
The threat of cold temps and icy roads led the Cardinals to reschedule their trip to Cozad to Dec. 21. The group will see their first action of the season Thursday in a triangular with Gordon-Rushville and Valentine, in Valentine.
The conditions also cancelled the weekend plans of the Chadron boys and girls C team tournament in Gering.
Hay Springs’ basketball teams also chose not to travel for games in Arthur. Girls’ Head Coach Jason Badje said Monday the games had yet to be rescheduled.