After winning both of its previous home games, the Chadron State women’s basketball team came about as close as possible to duplicating that feat last weekend. But it didn’t work out.
New Mexico Highlands won by two points--58-56--Friday night and Colorado State-Pueblo eked out a one-point 68-67 win Saturday night.
The third period told the story in the opener. The Eagles led 36-30 at halftime, but went zero of 10 from the field and managed just two free throws in the third when the Cowgirls went ahead by six-points.
Led by sophomore guard Jessica Harvey, Chadron State rallied in the final quarter. Harvey connected for three 3-pointers and a pair of 2-pointers while tallying 13 points in the frame.
The Eagles knotted the score at 56-56 with 2:36 remaining on a trey by Taryn Foxen, but that was the hosts’ final basket as they missed their final five shots. Highlands’ leading scorer, Jordyn Lewis, a 5-8 sophomore, hit a jumper for the game-winner with 1:44 to play.
Lewis led the Cowgirls with 19 points and 5-11 senior Allyah George added 15. Harvey’s 20 points matched her career-high. Foxen chipped in nine and Jessica Lovitt eight while also grabbing a game-best nine rebounds. The Eagles had a season-low 11 turnovers.
The winning shot Saturday night was a high arching 3-pointer launched by senior guard Jennah Knafelc, the RMAC leader in nailing shots from behind the arc (47-121), with 11 seconds remaining to negate the Eagles’ 67-65 lead.
Harvey had the ball most of the final 10 seconds, drove into heavy traffic near the basket, may have been hacked, but no fouls were called, and her desperation layup missed.
Pueblo was ahead most of the game, leading 20-15 at the end of the first period and 35-30 at intermission.
After their two-point third period the previous game, the Eagles tallied 19 points in that stanza, but the ThunderWolves scored 20.
Pueblo never increased its lead and the Eagles went ahead 66-62 with 55 seconds remaining on Rebecca Stevenson’s layup.
An old-fashioned 3-point effort by Wolves’ center Sydni Williams with 25 seconds left trimmed CSC’s lead to a single point. Two missed free throws by Stevenson, who had made 14 of her 16 charity tosses previously this season, hurt the Eagles’ chances, but hustling redshirt freshman Rachel Henkle claimed the carom after the second miss.
Williams quickly fouled Henkle, who made one of two shots from the line. As soon as Pueblo got the ball in its end of the floor, Knaflec, who already had launched ten 3-pointers and made three, let it rip. Her shot hit nothing but net.
The Eagles took a time out and tried to plot their own winning shot, but it didn’t work out.
Williams, a 6-1 sophomore, led Pueblo with 23 points, including 13 of 17 from the free throw line. Knaflec, the RMAC’s busiest 3-point shooter (now 47-121), contributed 17.
The Eagles got a terrific performance from Lovitt, the 5-10 junior from Mullen. She sank eight of 11 field goal shots and made all four of her free throws for 20 points. She also grabbed 12 rebounds. Both are career-highs and this was the Eagles’ first double-double of the season.
Harvey added 11 points and Stevenson 10, also her career-high.
Each team had 20 field goals, but Knafelc’s four treys helped her team to a 5-1 edge from long distance. CSC was 26-36 from the line; Pueblo was 23-35. The Eagles had a whopping 50-34 rebounding margin, but their 18 turnovers hurt because the Wolves converted them into 18 points.
Pueblo left town 9-8 overall and 7-4 in the RMAC. CSC is 3-14 and 2-9.
N.M. Highlands 58, Chadron State 56
Highlands--Jordyn Lewis 19, Allyah George 15, DeAvion Allen 8, Brianna Stewart 8, Amari Terry 5, Alisson Hill 3. Totals: 22-50 (8-19) 6-12 58 points, 33 rebounds, 14 turnovers.
Chadron State--Jessica Harvey 20, Taryn Foxen 9, Jessica Lovitt 8, Kenzie Brennan 6, Jori Peters 5, Haley Urbatsch 4, McKenna McClintic 4. Totals: 21-57 (8-17) 6-8 56 points, 35 rebounds, 11 turnover.
N.M. Highlands 19 11 14 14 ---58
Chadron State 20 16 2 18 ---56
3-pointers: NMHU--Lewis 4, Stewart, Terry, Allen, Lewis, George, all 1. CSC--Harvey 4, Brennan 2, Foxen 1, Peters. 1.
Colorado State-Pueblo 68, Chadron State 67
CSU-Pueblo--Sydni Williams 23, Jennah Knafelc 17, Naomi Torgerson 8, Nadirah Oakman 6, Nicole Smith 5, Khiya Adams 4, Lauren Heyn 3, Kansas Watts 2. Totals: 20-61 (5-17) 23-35 68 points, 34 rebounds, 10 turnovers.
Chadron State--Jessica Lovitt 20, Jessica Harvey 11, Rebecca Stevenson 10, Jori Peters 7, Taryn Foxen 7, McKenna McClintic 5, Rachel Henkle 3, Kenzie Brennan 2, Haley Urbatsch 2. Totals: 20-51 (1-5) 26-36 67 points, 50 rebounds, 18 turnovers.
CSU-Pueblo 20 15 20 13 ----68
Chadron State 15 15 19 18 ----67
3-pointers: CSU-P--Knafelc 4, Torgerson 1, CSC--Harvey 1.