In a game of pick-up soccer, played on a field in the relative seclusion of the Pine Ridge Job Corps campus, south of Chadron, the cultural diversity of the players is as impressive as their displays of skill.
The players are Sudanese, Congolese, Napalese, Iraqi, American, Karen, Karenni, Guatemalan, and others. Many of them are former refugees who played soccer in camps before coming to the United States.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, following a day of classes, the Job Corps students began trickling onto the soccer field. Some are wearing bright jerseys and even brighter soccer cleats; others are in t-shirts and every-day shoes. Their attire is as diverse as they are.
The sound from the field is a mixture of languages and laughter. The mood is light with the occasional competitive seriousness.
Murad Hussien, 24, is from Sudan and came to Job Corps via Grand Island, and before that Egypt where he applied to come to the United States.
“It is really good,” Hussien says. “You know, it remind me of back home. When we were in Egypt we used to play soccer a lot. Then I came here and make friends, which is good. To play with different people makes me feel good. I’m so blessed to have those friends to play with.”
Not only does the game of soccer allow Job Corps students to bond with each other, it also helps them connect with the surrounding community.
According to Pine Ridge Job Corps' Nancy Swift Bird, a reading teacher, for three weeks in the fall and three weeks in the spring about 10 students volunteer to coach a Chadron Community Recreation youth soccer team. Swift Bird says many other Job Corps students want to volunteer, but transportation to and from Chadron limits how many she can take.
While Swift Bird handles the organization of the team, the Job Corps students work with the young athletes teaching them skills and running individual drills.
According to Swift Bird, who grew up playing soccer while she lived with her missionary parents in Nigeria, the coaching opportunity is as beneficial to the kids as it is to her students.
“When they coach, they get to be the experts again,” Swift Bird says. Many of the students came to the United States from refugee camps and are working on learning to speak English and doing what is necessary to build successful futures here. Despite being smart, Swift Bird says the students’ intelligence is sometimes judged harshly given the language barrier, and the realities of their situation can be a blow to their confidence. Teaching soccer allows them to boost that confidence.
Job Corps student Htoo Mu, 20, of Lincoln who came to the U.S. from a refugee camp on the Thailand-Myanmar border, says he enjoys coaching the youth soccer team. The kids are new to the sport, he says, so he gets to teach them how to pass the ball and other basic skills.
“It makes me happy,” Mu says. “For my benefit, I feel happy because I teach kids. It helps me a lot, the experience.”
Also a coach, Hussien praised the young soccer players and says he wishes he could help coach them next season, but he’ll be moving on from Job Corps to pursue an education in nursing from Central Community College in Grand Island, this fall.
As a parent to 9-year-old soccer player Steven Smith, who played for the Gardner, Loutzenhiser and Ryan sponsored youth team the Job Corps students coach, Brooke Smith says she is grateful for the friendship and mentoring her son gained from the volunteer coaches.
“He really enjoyed it,” Smith says. “I think it was beneficial for him to get the one-on-one time. To be honest, he’s had a little bit of a hard school year and it was really nice to have some of those kids being his friend and mentoring him like that.”
One on-field benefit the team members receive is that unlike some teams, they have a number of coaches.
“At every practice and before every game there was at least one coach for every two or three kids on the team so they were really getting a lot of one-on-one time,” Smith says, “and (Steven’s) skill level just in this one, short, spring season increased a ton.”
Smith says the Job Corps coaches and youth soccer players maintain an effective relationship despite cultural and linguistic differences. Both she and Swift Bird agree the mutual adaptation in order to communicate is beneficial to the coaches who get to practice their English while also getting some advice from their players.
“What’s interesting is I think that because the kids on the team are so young it doesn’t really bother them,” Smith says of the language difference. “I think we could all learn something by being a little bit more like kids and not caring that people are different or speak a little bit differently. They all just kind of figured out ways to communicate.”
Now that the Chadron Youth Soccer season is over, the Job Corps students get their soccer fix during their after-class pick-up games. When they can, Swift Bird says, the group also makes trips to Scottsbluff to play in a men’s league there. To her, every chance the students get to go out in the surrounding community is a chance for the community itself to learn the value of diversity.
After an hour Friday evening, the student’s pick-up game ends in a 2-2 tie, but none seem to mind. The players are still smiling and laughing when they exit the field and head back to their responsibilities as students. Next to the soccer field, a different group of students is gathering to practice softball for the upcoming slow-pitch league which begins in the coming weeks.