Some Cards don’t compete, others take up slack

Alliance teams won both team titles at their invitational meet on Tuesday, May 4, scoring 190 points in the girls’ division and 212 in the boys’ action.

Chadron was the runner-up in both team standings with 116 and 90 points, respectively. The Crawford girls with 96 points and the Hay Springs boys with 82 finished third.

The meet was originally set for April 17, but had to be postponed because of winter weather. There also was a junior varsity division on May 4, giving lots of thinclads a chance to compete.

Many of Chadron’s most successful track and field athletes didn’t make the trip after they’d turned in excellent performances at the Best of the West and Western Conference meets the previous week. This allowed other Cardinals to fill varsity slots, and they frequently performed well.

Crawford’s Jillian Brennan and Hay Springs’ Mia Skinner, those teams’ leaders, also were allowed to rest up and train for upcoming meets.

Kyndall Carnahan, 800; Mackenzie Anderson, 3200; and Kenli Boeselager, high jump; were event winners for Chadron. The Lady Cards also put together the winning 4x800 relay made up of Carnahan, Makinley Fuller, Grace Pyle and Leila Tewahade.

Carter Ryan won the 800 for the Chadron boys.