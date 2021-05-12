Some Cards don’t compete, others take up slack

Alliance teams won both team titles at their invitational meet on Tuesday, May 4, scoring 190 points in the girls’ division and 212 in the boys’ action.
Chadron was the runner-up in both team standings with 116 and 90 points, respectively. The Crawford girls with 96 points and the Hay Springs boys with 82 finished third.
The meet was originally set for April 17, but had to be postponed because of winter weather. There also was a junior varsity division on May 4, giving lots of thinclads a chance to compete.
Many of Chadron’s most successful track and field athletes didn’t make the trip after they’d turned in excellent performances at the Best of the West and Western Conference meets the previous week. This allowed other Cardinals to fill varsity slots, and they frequently performed well.
Crawford’s Jillian Brennan and Hay Springs’ Mia Skinner, those teams’ leaders, also were allowed to rest up and train for upcoming meets.
Kyndall Carnahan, 800; Mackenzie Anderson, 3200; and Kenli Boeselager, high jump; were event winners for Chadron. The Lady Cards also put together the winning 4x800 relay made up of Carnahan, Makinley Fuller, Grace Pyle and Leila Tewahade.
Carter Ryan won the 800 for the Chadron boys.
Crawford’s Dalli Anders won the 200 for the Crawford. Gage Mintken won both hurdles and Chaz Twarling was the long jump winner for Hay Springs.
The team scores, event winners and area teams’ placings follow:
Girls’ Results
Team Scores--1, Alliance, 190; 2, Chadron, 116; 3, Crawford, 96; 4, Sioux County, 64; 5, Hay Springs, 21.
100--1, Kaitlyn Schulze, All, 14.17; 3, Bailey Scherbarth, HS, 14.45; 4, Julie Skavdahl, SC, 14.62; 5, Kylah Vogel, Craw, 14.65.
200--1, Dalli Anders, Craw, 28.47; 3, Skylar Edmund, SC. 28.75; 5, Ember Diers, Chad, 30.20; 6, Kinley Richardson, Chad, 30.40.
400--1, Riley Lawrence, All, 64.05; 2, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 65.09; 3, Jacey Garrett, Chad, 67.11.
800--1, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 2:33.90; 2, Britney Klein, SC, 2:39.00; 4, Kiera Brennan, Craw, 2:42.46; 5, Gabby Twarling, HS, 2:45.29.
1600--1, Mikayla Seebohm, All, 6:01.97; 2, Madison Swanson, Craw, 6:04.89; 3, Mackenzie Anderson, Chad, 6:17.73; 5, Emma Witte, Chad, 6:34.52; 6, Rebecca Reece, SC, 6:38.49.
3200--1, Mackenzie Anderson, Chad, 13:24.28; 2, Halee Wasserburger, Craw, 14:06.24; 3, Rebecca Reece, SC, 14:14.46; 4, Emma Witte, Chad, 14:20.25.
100 hurdles--1, Macala Hood, All, 18.41; 2, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 19.32; 3, Maci Rutledge, Cjhad, 19.72; 4, Joce Varvel, HS, 19.96; 5, Hally Johnson, HS, 22.84.
300 hurdles--1, Macala Hood, All, 51.62; 2, Kylah Vogel, Craw, 53.45; 3, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 53.25; 4, Maci Rutledge, Chad, 53.47; 5, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 53.51; 6, Micaiah Fuller, Chad, 56.85.
4x100 relay--1, Alliance, 52.45; 2, Crawford, 54.61; 3, Chadron, 55.06; 4, Hay Springs, 57.26.
4x400 relay--1, Alliance, 4:16.12; 2, Chadron, 4:28.49; 3, Crawford, 4:34.71; 4, Sioux County, 4:36.36; 5, Hay Springs, 4:52.48.
4x800 relay--1, Chadron (Kyndall Carnahan, Makinley Fuller, Grace Pyle, Leila Tewahade), 10:37.00.
Shot put--1, Olivia Knapp, All, 33-10; 2, Hannah Wasserburger, Craw, 30-3 ½; 3, Carly Lemmon, Craw, 29-3 ½; 4, Hannah Lemmon, Craw, 28-11 ½; 6, Hannah Rudloff, SC, 27- ½.
Discus--1, Olivia Knapp, All, 93-9; 3, Carly Lemmon, Craw, 82-9; 4, Hannah Rudloff, SC, 80-2; 5, Rebecca Menke, Chad, 79-4; 6, Joce Varvel, HS, 73-6.
Long jump--1, Leyton Schnell, All, 15-9 ¼; 2, Skylar Edmund, SC, 15-4 ½; 5, Dalli Anders, 14-9 ½; 6, Natalie Barry, Craw, 14-1 ¾.
Triple jump--1, Jaelynne Clarke, All, 33-2; 3, Kinley Boeselager, Chad, 30-10; 4, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 30-7 ¾; 5, Kodie Rempp, SC, 29-7; 6, Natalie Barry, Chad, 28-11 ½.
High jump--1, Kenli Boeselager, Chad, 4-6; 2, Kailey Klein, SC, 4-6; 3, Taylyn Clark, Craw, 4-2; 4, Morgan Jones, Craw, 4-0.
Boys’ Results
Team Standings--1, Alliance, 212; 2, Chadron, 90; 3, Hay Springs, 82; 4, Crawford, 14; 5, Sioux County, 6.
100--1, Nolan Nagaki, All, 12.33; 2, Michael Sorenson, Chad, 12.58; 4, Chaz Twarling, HS, 12.87; 5, Seth Gaswick, Chad, 13.12; 6, Gage Mintken, HS, 13.37.
200--1, Carson Bair, All, 24.54; 3, Xander Provance, Chad, 25.87; 4, Dylan Hough, Chad, 27.44.
400--1, David Hughes, All, 55.10; 2, Seth Gaswick, Chad, 55.76; 3, Chaz Twarling, HS, 55.86; 4, Dylan Hough, Chad, 59.62.
800--1, Carter Ryan, Chad, 2:08.07; 2, Ty Brady, Craw, 2:15.70.
1600--1, Alec Garcia, All, 5:09.1; 3, Wes Jacobs, HS, 5:26.55.
3200--1, Alec Garcia, All, 11:18.45; 2, Gavin Sloan, Chad, 11:20.86; 4, Wes Jacobs, HS, 11:53.34; 5, Nathan Burch, Chad, 12:46.21.
110 hurdles--1, Gage Mintken, HS, 19.75; 2, Jordyn Anderson, HS, 21.21.
300 hurdles--1, Gage Mintken, HS, 48.51; 2, Jordyn Anderson, HS, 55.48.
4x100 relay--1, Alliance, 51.65.
4x400 relay--1, Alliance, 3:51.96.
4x800 relay--1, Alliance, 9:14.65.
Shot put--1, Isaiah Martinez, All, 49-7 ½; 2, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 43-11 ½; 4, Michael Matt, Chad, 38-5; 5, Kade Moore, HS, 34-6 ½.
Discus--1, Isaiah Martinez, All, 133-3; 2, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 121-4; 3, Jesse Stolley, 105-3; 4, Michael Matt, Chad, 104-6; 5, Sam Skavdahl, SC, 96-0; 6, Gabe Garcia, HS, 92-9.
Long jump--1, Chaz Twarling, HS, 19-8 ¾; 2, Michael Sorenson, Chad, 18-11; 4, Cadell Brunsch, HS, 18-6 ½.
Triple jump--1, Jaxon Bair, All, 38-10; 3, Ty Brady, Craw, 36-3.
High jump--1, Carson Bair, All, 5-8; 2, Cadell Brunsch, HS, 5-6; 4, Sam Skavdahl, SC, 4-8.