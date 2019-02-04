After the Chadron State women’s basketball team had played several nail-biters and then upset Colorado School of Mines 76-73 a week ago Saturday, it seemed logical that the Lady Eagles were on their way to delivering more major challenges.
But they scored just 101 points last weekend while visiting Black Hills State and South Dakota School of Mines, not enough to keep pace with either foe. The Yellow Jackets won 72-56 on Friday night and the Hardrockers prevailed 60-45 on Saturday afternoon.
Both opponents used zone defenses to help throttle the Eagles, now 4-17 overall and 3-12 in the RMAC. Ball handling problem were another culprit. CSC had 28 turnovers in the first game and 25 in the second.
Coach Janet Raymer said her team had difficulty executing the offense and thus was unable to put enough points on the scoreboard.
Black Hills led by just 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Eagles 39-26 in the two middle frames to take charge. Both teams scored 20 field goals, but the Jackets had an 8-4 margin from 3-point territory and were 24 of 32 from the free throw line while the Eagles were 12 of 19.
Senior guard Julia Seamans paced the winners with 14 points. Racquel Wientjes added 11 and Morgan Ham 10. The trio combined to go 10-10 at the charity stripe.
Jessica Harvey managed 11 points in each game and was CSC’s only double-digit scorer during the weekend, but even she had trouble connecting consistently.
Both starter Kenzie Brennan and Haley Urbatsch, who came off the bench and was three-of-three from the field, added eight points, their season highs, at Black Hills State. Jessica Lovitt and Jori Peters chipped in seven apiece.
South Dakota Mines led by only 22-20 at halftime, but outscored the Eagles 38-25 in the second half. Leading scorerTaylor Molsted, the Lady Rockers’ only senior, was eight of 11 from the free throw line while finishing with a game-high 15 points. Junior Sammi Steffeck was four of eight from behind the arc while adding 14. Another future engineer, Anna Haugen, snatched 17 rebounds.
CSC shot just 22.2 percent from the field Saturday. Besides Harvey’s 11 points, Peters scored nine points and was one of three Eagles to corral six rebounds.
Both teams made 17 free throws and had 25 turnovers. Mines shot 40 percent from the field and grabbed 40 rebounds, two more than CSC.
Black Hills State 72, Chadron State 56
Chadron State--Jessica Harvey 11, Haley Urbatsch 8, Kenzie Brennan 8, Jessica Lovitt 7, Jori Peters 7, Angelique Gall 4, McKenna McClintic 4, Taryn Foxen 3, Rebecca Stevenson 2, Savannah Weidauer 2. Totals: 20-50 (4-12) 12-19 56 points, 41 rebounds, 28 turnovers.
Black Hills State--Julia Seamans 14, Racquel Wientjes 11, Morgan Ham 10, Abby Switzer 7, Ashlee Beacom 7, Morgan Koepsell 6, Katie Messler 6, Keely Bertram 6, Alyssia Martinez 4, Cortez Standing Bear 1. Totals: 20-55 (8-25) 24-32 71 points, 32 rebounds, 16 turnovers.
Chadron State 11 14 12 19 ----56
Black Hills State 13 20 19 20 ----72
3-pointers: CSC--Harvey 2, Brennan 1, Urbatsch 1. BHSU--Seaman 4, Wientjes 1, Bertram 1, Martinez 1.
South Dakota Mines 60, Chadron State 45
Chadron State---Jessica Harvey 11, Jori Peters 9, Kenzie Brennan 7, McKenna McClintic 6, Angelique Gall 4, Jessica Lovitt 3, Haley Urbatsch 2, Rebecca Stevenson 2, Taryn Foxen 1. Totals: 12-54 (4-19) 17-25 45 points, 38 rebounds, 25 turnovers.
South Dakota Mines--Taylor Molstad 15, Sami Steffeck 14, Michaela Skaklee 9, Molly McCabe 8, Anna Haugen 6, Anna Combalia 6, Melissa Johnstone 2. Totals: 18-44 (7-21) 17-29 60 points, 40 rebounds, 25 turnovers.
Chadron State 9 11 9 16 ----45
South Dakota Mines 12 10 15 23 ----60
3-pointers: CSC--Harvey 2, Brennan 1, Peters 1. SDM--Steffeck 4, Shaklee 2, Molstad 1.