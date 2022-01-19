Special Olympics ends 2021 year with Regional Bowling

The Chadron Special Olympics ended the 2021 year with their Regional Regular Bowling held at Hilltop Lanes on December 14, 2021. There were 20 bowlers competing in regular bowling. Following are the results from this competition:
Bastian Barnes 1st
Paul Kruger 3rd
Tabby Shelby 1st
Lenny Ross 2nd
Colleen Barnes 1st
Gammy Stumf 1st
Tianna Rose 2nd
Orlando Camaigo-Luz 1st
Kevin Stackhouse 2nd
Dakota Curley 3rd
Jesse Demicell 2nd
Robbie Straw 2nd
Russell Moore 1st
Charles Richards 2nd
Mike Baumeister 3rd
People are also reading…
Kim Homrighausen 1st
Jesse Straw 3rd
Jason Bradt 2nd
Terrell White 1st
George Jensen 2nd
The bowling tournament was held virtually with each team in the region bowling at their own bowling alleys and then scores were sent into the state. Their scores were entered with those in each bowler’s division and then the results were sent back to each team on what their results were.
The team is now practicing basketball. They will not be able to have a regional tournament but will be allowed to scrimmage with other teams in the area. We are working on setting up scrimmages with Scottsbluff and possibly Alliance and Sidney.