Special Olympics ends 2021 year with Regional Bowling

The Chadron Special Olympics ended the 2021 year with their Regional Regular Bowling held at Hilltop Lanes on December 14, 2021. There were 20 bowlers competing in regular bowling. Following are the results from this competition:

Bastian Barnes 1st

Paul Kruger 3rd

Tabby Shelby 1st

Lenny Ross 2nd

Colleen Barnes 1st

Gammy Stumf 1st

Tianna Rose 2nd

Orlando Camaigo-Luz 1st

Kevin Stackhouse 2nd

Dakota Curley 3rd

Jesse Demicell 2nd

Robbie Straw 2nd

Russell Moore 1st

Charles Richards 2nd

Mike Baumeister 3rd

Kim Homrighausen 1st

Jesse Straw 3rd

Jason Bradt 2nd

Terrell White 1st

George Jensen 2nd

The bowling tournament was held virtually with each team in the region bowling at their own bowling alleys and then scores were sent into the state. Their scores were entered with those in each bowler’s division and then the results were sent back to each team on what their results were.

The team is now practicing basketball. They will not be able to have a regional tournament but will be allowed to scrimmage with other teams in the area. We are working on setting up scrimmages with Scottsbluff and possibly Alliance and Sidney.

