Special Olympics team competes in State Bowling

Special Olympics team competes in State Bowling

bowling

Athletes and volunteers, from left, front row: Kait Adrian, Concey Bader, Lenny R., Colleen B., Russell M., Paul K., Charles R., Jason B. and George J.; back row: Caity Williams, Tainna R., Orlando, Jess S., Kevin S., Robbie S., Jesse D., Bastian Barnes and Seth McMillian.

The Chadron Special Olympics team competed in the State Bowling tournament on March 8. Thirteen athletes competed in the tournament held at Hilltop Lanes in Chadron. The athletes scores where then sent to the state where they were put in the division that corresponded with their qualifying scores which were sent in the that state prior to our March 8 competition.

The following are the results:

Colleen Barnes, 5th

Lenny Ross, 3rd (Bronze)

Tianna Rose, 2nd (Silver)

Russell Moore, 1st (Gold)

Robbie Straw, 1st (Gold)

Jesse Demicell, 1st (Gold)

Bastian Barnes, 5th

Kevin Stackhouse, 2nd (Silver)

George Jensen, 2nd (Silver)

Jess Straw, 3rd (Bronze)

Jason Bradt, 4th

Paul Kruger, 5th

Orlando Camaigo-Luz, 2nd (Silver)

Charles Richards, 1st (Gold)

The team is meeting at Wilson Park every Tuesday and playing various games until they start bocce practice in June. The team also expressed appreciation to everyone that donated and participated in our Polar Plunge this year.

