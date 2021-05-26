Special Olympics team competes in State Bowling

The Chadron Special Olympics team competed in the State Bowling tournament on March 8. Thirteen athletes competed in the tournament held at Hilltop Lanes in Chadron. The athletes scores where then sent to the state where they were put in the division that corresponded with their qualifying scores which were sent in the that state prior to our March 8 competition.
The following are the results:
Colleen Barnes, 5th
Lenny Ross, 3rd (Bronze)
Tianna Rose, 2nd (Silver)
Russell Moore, 1st (Gold)
Robbie Straw, 1st (Gold)
Jesse Demicell, 1st (Gold)
Bastian Barnes, 5th
Kevin Stackhouse, 2nd (Silver)
George Jensen, 2nd (Silver)
Jess Straw, 3rd (Bronze)
Jason Bradt, 4th
Paul Kruger, 5th
Orlando Camaigo-Luz, 2nd (Silver)
Charles Richards, 1st (Gold)
The team is meeting at Wilson Park every Tuesday and playing various games until they start bocce practice in June. The team also expressed appreciation to everyone that donated and participated in our Polar Plunge this year.