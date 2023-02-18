On February 4, the Chadron Special Olympics Team traveled to Scottsbluff to participate in the Western Regional Basketball Tournament. There were three teams participating in the tournament which included Alliance, Scottsbluff and Chadron.

The Chadron team participated in 3-on-3 basketball. Each team played two games and there were two divisions. We also had individuals competing in Skill Competition. Following are the results from the day’s activities.

Competing in skills was Gammi Stumpf and receiving a 1st place ribbon. The remainder Chadron athletes competed in 3-on-3 games and they were: Bastian Barnes, Orlando Camaigo-Luz, Paul Kruger, Russell Moore, Tianna Rose, Jesse Demicell, and Robbie Straw. Julia Nicholson was a unified partner for the team. This team won a 1st place ribbon.

The Chadron Special Olympics team is getting ready for track practice and will continue to practice for basketball and bowling in anticipation for Nebraska State Special Olympics state meets on March 31-April 2, in Lincoln. Anyone interested in helping with the team either by coaching or volunteering, can get in touch with Connie Moore at crmoor4@gmail.com or Melissa Nicholson at manicholson15 @yahoo.com.