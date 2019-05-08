Former Chadron State College cross-country runner Dylan Stansbury finished the Lincoln Marathon second in his age group Sunday, finishing the half marathon in 1 hour, 13 minutes and 5 seconds.
He then drove home to Crawford where he made dinner, got some sleep, woke up for a 5 a.m. run Monday morning, and was at work at Charcoal House, in Crawford, by 7 a.m., according to his father.
Stansbury’s time was over a minute and 30 seconds faster than his previous best half-marathon. He finished 13th among 6,394 runners Sunday. His second place finish among the 25 to 29-year-old age group came against 279 total runners.
The 13.24 mile race began Sunday on the University of Nebraska Lincoln campus and ended at the 50 yard-line of Memorial Stadium. According to the events website, the route climbed 267 feet over the course of the race.
According to his father, Stansbury recently became a personal fitness trainer and started Unfit to Elite, a fitness and nutrition company.