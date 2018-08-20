No longer being a member of Chadron State College’s cross country squad hasn’t slowed down 2016 graduate Dylan Stansbury, who continues to have success in the running world, most recently at the Big Ten Network Big10k race in Chicago, Ill., Sunday, August 12.
Stansbury, who lives and works in Crawford, placed 17th among 4,595 racers with a time of 34 minutes, 18 seconds.
His time was seventh best among males age 25 to 29.
Earlier this summer Stansbury, whose senior year at CSC culminated in his being named Second-Team All-Conference, once again participated in Chadron’s Colter Run, a prominent local running event, where he defended his 10k title by winning the event for the fourth consecutive year.
Stansbury also took part in this year’s Bolder Boulder 10k, finishing that race with a time of 33 minutes, 27 seconds, good for 32nd place overall and fourth in his division.