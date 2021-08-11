State Park home to national qualifiers

When visiting Chadron State Park, the more common activities that come to mind are fishing, hiking, camping, possibly even taking a dip in the pool or a horseback trail ride. But the park is also home to one of the top-rated disc golf courses, and the Professional Disc Golf Association hosted its regional national qualifying tournament here on July 31.

A total 32 players competed at the tournament from Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Tanner Sherlock of Chadron took fourth in the Advanced division, scoring 105 across the two rounds of play to come in a three under par. Sherlock was just three points over a tie with Alliance’s Derek Shafer, whose 102 tied him for first against Kyle Harrigan of Denver.

Caleb Cash of Chadron claimed victory in the Intermediates with a 108 score, coming in right at par, and Logan Loker took third in Recreational with a 121.

United Way will host a PDGA sanctioned disc golf tournament at Rolling Prairie Course at Laing Lake in Alliance.