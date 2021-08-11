State Park home to national qualifiers

When visiting Chadron State Park, the more common activities that come to mind are fishing, hiking, camping, possibly even taking a dip in the pool or a horseback trail ride. But the park is also home to one of the top-rated disc golf courses, and the Professional Disc Golf Association hosted its regional national qualifying tournament here on July 31.
A total 32 players competed at the tournament from Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Tanner Sherlock of Chadron took fourth in the Advanced division, scoring 105 across the two rounds of play to come in a three under par. Sherlock was just three points over a tie with Alliance’s Derek Shafer, whose 102 tied him for first against Kyle Harrigan of Denver.
Caleb Cash of Chadron claimed victory in the Intermediates with a 108 score, coming in right at par, and Logan Loker took third in Recreational with a 121.
United Way will host a PDGA sanctioned disc golf tournament at Rolling Prairie Course at Laing Lake in Alliance.
The DISCover United Way Disc Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, August 21 and is open to both professionals and amateurs with $1,000 added cash payout in the pro division. Disc golfers of all ages and abilities are welcome to play with divisions from juniors to professional. Several professional disc golfers are already registered to play the tournament. Players can register at dgscene.com/UW2021. Amateurs will receive a player’s pack of 2 discs at check-in on the day of the tournament.
The United Way tournament features three bonus holes added to the regular 18 hole Rolling Prairie Course per round. There are a total of 42 holes with 21 holes in the morning and 21 holes in the afternoon.
Friday, August 20 at 6 p.m. there will be a disc golf clinic featuring professional disc golfer Justin “J.C.” Cournoyer as the clinician. The clinic is $10 per participant with the first 50 players receiving discs and/or other items courtesy of Latitude 64. There is no preregistration for the clinic and registration will be taken that evening on a first come first serve basis with the registration fee payable to United Way. There is no need to play in the tournament to attend the clinic.
The proceeds from DISCover United Way Disc Golf Tournament benefit United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties and helps fund United Way’s ten partner agencies in Box Butte County and three partner agencies in Dawes Counties along with providing resources for United Way’s community impact work.
For more information about the United Way disc golf tournament please contact Karen Benzel at 308-763-8031 or bbc@uwwn.org.
Place; Name; Par; Round 1; Round 2; Total
Advanced
1; Derek Shafer; 52; 50; 102;
2; Kyle Harrigan; 51; 51; 102;
3; John Reed; 51; 52; 103;
4; Tanner Sherlock; 55; 50; 105;
5; Dakota Fine; 57; 53; 110;
5; Trevor Johnson; 55; 55; 110;
7; Robert Cerv; 55; 56; 111;
8; Cj Rama; 59; 53; 112;
8; Shawn Bullard; 56; 56; 112;
Amateur 40+
1; Quinton Piekkola; 51; 51; 102;
2; Shawn Gould; 54; 58; 112;
3; Daniel Picchione; 58; 56; 114;
Amateur 50+
1; Eric Allen; 56; 66; 122;
Intermediate
1; Caleb Cash; 51; 57; 108;
2; Travis Schweitzer; 55; 54; 109;
3; Michael Calabrese; 55; 55; 110;
4; Deitric Schweitzer; 59; 52; 111;
5; Jordain Ward; 59; 61; 120;
6; James Roberts; 60; 63; 123;
7; Collin Weinmeister; 62; 62; 124;
Recreational
1; Kevin Galloway; 63; 55; 118;
2; Brandon Shean; 57; 61; 118;
3; Logan Loker; 66; 55; 121;
4; Paul Wess; 68; 66; 134;
5; Christopher Wess; 68; 68; 136;
6; Connor D Touchton; 71; 67; 138;
7; Peter Klein; 73; 72; 145;
8; Darrell J Brott; 89; 81; 170;
Advanced Women
1; Ashton Webberley; 66; 60; 126;
Intermediate Women
1; Brianna M Defer; 75; 76; 151;
Recreational Women
1; Michelle Baird; 87; 85; 172;
Junior 18
1; Aaron Campbell; 57; 57; 114