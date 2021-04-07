State tourney contenders led Panhandle girls’ basketball

Of the four, Sidney is taking the biggest graduation hit. That includes leading scorer and rebounder Karly Sylvester along with the next two top scorers. South Platte will definitely miss its leader, Autumn Dickmander, who averaged 18 points while the school’s first 1,000-point scorer. Scottsbluff had lots of balance and depth, and is due to return a junior and three sophomores who were among this year’s top five scorers.

Then there’s Bridgeport, which this year had just one senior, albeit four-year starting guard Sydney Nein, who led the Panhandle with 117 three-pointers the past two years. It’s who’ll be returning for the Purple Bulldogs that is impressive. They include the Loomis-Goltl sisters, Ruthie, a sophomore, and Olivia, a freshman, who combined to score more than 1,000 points this year while still underclassmen.

Other capable players for Bridgeport include sophomore Mackenzie Liakos and freshman Brooklyn Mohrman, who combined to score more than 14 points a game, hand out 222 assists and come up with 174 steals. It would seem that a dynasty is just beginning.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, a 6-foot-2 center, finished the 2020-21 season with 1,004 points to become the first Panhandle player, male or female, to reach four figures in scoring as a sophomore. She shot 64.2 percent from the field and averaged 19.4 points this winter.