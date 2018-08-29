A young team during its previous season, the Chadron volleyball team may not have grabbed everyone’s attention last season, despite making it to the Class C1-12 Sub-District title game where they were defeated by the Mitchell Tigers, but this past Thursday, the Lady Cards announced to the world during their 3-1 season-opening win over those same Tigers that this season they intend to make their presence known.
“It was awesome,” Chadron Volleyball Coach Blakelee Hoffman says. “I can’t tell you how good it felt not only to win, but to win on the road – to beat (Mitchell) in their own gym.
“I knew it was going to be a tough (game),” Hoffman says regarding her team’s first game of the season. “I knew we’d have to come out and battle. But they never gave up. I couldn’t be more proud of those girls, they fought till the end.”
Despite last year’s team record of 15-22 Hoffman has been a consistent believer in her group, seeing a young team whose process was improving even when results weren’t showing it.
As Chadron entered sub-district play last season just one Cardinal had experience playing at that level. Now, a team that is one year older and had no graduations from last year’s roster, is that much better prepared for a successful season.
“Last year we were young,” Hoffman says, “and we knew that we were going to get better throughout the season. The challenge will be to continue to grow, to not just settle for what we have now, but to continue to learn from each match and progress into a stronger and stronger team.”
A team which last year had no senior players now has two in Carstyn Hageman and Haley Mahr who Hoffman says have embraced leadership roles on the team.
Three talented sophomores from last year’s team have now become experienced juniors and core players in Shea Bailey, Allie Ferguson, and Tyleigh Strotheide.
Following in the team’s tradition of strong play from younger players, sophomores Anika Burke, Jalei Marcy, and Emma Cogdill will strengthen this season’s roster.
According to Hoffman, as well as Burke and Marcy did stepping in as freshman on last season’s team, their growth from last year to this year has been tremendous. Hoffman also has high praise for Cogdill.
“She’s a strong girl, she’s smart, and she can hit the ball,” Hoffman says. “She’s been a huge addition to the right side.”
Overall, Hoffman says, the team won’t see a lot of big changes in strategy this season, but one prominent change has occurred, namely to the level of confidence her roster now shows.
“They’re so much more confident,” Hoffman says. “They just have that confidence about them that they have a year under their belt, they know that we can beat you, they’re going to compete with everybody, Just the way they carry themselves on the court is very different, in a good way.
“Watching (Thursday) night, it was so fun to watch them,” Hoffman continues. “The tougher the (opposing) team is the better they play and when they’re having fun out there they play better.
“After (Thursday’s) win I think some teams probably will be paying more attention to us.”