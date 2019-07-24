As hosts of the 2019 Cal Ripken 12 & Under Midwest Plains Regional Tournament last week, the Chadron Storm had the opportunity to extend their season by at least three games. But the extra playing time came with the challenge of taking on competition which included six state champions and one runner-up from the Midwest Plains region.
After losses in their first two games of the tournament, the Storm made the most of their final game, hitting their way to an 18-8 win over SEMO North, the Cal Ripken 12 & Under state champions from Missouri.
“We told them they get three games in the tournament and we unfortunately lost the first two,” Head Coach Jon Daniels said. For many of these kids it’s their last year on the little field; they move over to the big field next year. We just told them to put their heads up, go out and attack, be aggressive and have fun. They surprised us, went out and hit the ball well and put up runs.”
The Storm wasted no time, jumping out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning and 10-4 lead after two. Before the game was done Chadron would score in each of its five innings at bat scoring five runs in three innings and multiple runs in all but one. They had 19 hits in the game.
“We had the right kids in the lineup hitting the ball top to bottom. Everybody was hitting the ball,” Coach Daniels said.
Brady Daniels led the Chadron offense with three hits in four at-bats, five RBIs and two runs.
“He went through a slump just like a lot of kids do,” Coach Daniels said of his son. “He’s been putting in the time and he came out and he drove the ball well. He had five RBIs and I was a proud dad and a proud coach. It was a big part of the win.”
Brady Daniels got Chadron’s scoring started in the first inning when he drove in Quinn Bailey and Caden Buskirk on a single to center field with two outs.
Before SEMO could get out of the inning hits by McCoy Rippentrop and Creighton Ryan drove in three runs, extending Chadron’s lead to 5-0.
Ryan and teammate Tayven Jenkins each had three RBIs in the game and Rippentrop and Buskirk had two. Just two Storm players went without a hit.
Chadron’s Kobe Bissonette earned the win pitching 2.2 innings. Bissonette allowed two earned runs on four hits and struck out two batters. He maintained a .714 strike-percentage.
The Storm began their tournament with a 13-1 loss to the Minot, the state-champions from North Dakota, Thursday. Friday the team’s offense showed up, but they struggled to contain an onslaught from Waite Park, Minnesota, in the top of the fifth. Leading 7-3, Waite Park doubled their runs in the fifth to lead 14-3.
Chadron added three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth but remained well short.
Chadron’s Derek Bissonette went 3-for-3 at the plate. He drove in two runs and was walked once. Both Bailey and Buskirk were 3-for-4.
Later Friday evening, Bailey and Buskirk provided a bright-spot for Chadron’s tournament when they earned first and second place, respectively, during the tournament’s home-run derby.