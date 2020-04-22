String of 33 straight CSC Indoor High School Meets snapped by virus

The latter event continued during what was supposed to be the lunch break. When it was announced that both Hamilton and Mark Kersey of Gordon, the defending Class B Nebraska state champion, had cleared 6-6 and were going to keep jumping, few of the fans left the arena.

Kersey didn’t go higher, but Hamilton cleared both 6-8 and 6-10. Hamilton still has the University of Wyoming’s all-time best high jump of 7-1, is third in the long jump at 24-11 ½ and 12th in the triple jump at 48-2 ½.

Hot Springs, coached by the late Dave Scott, had another standout, even though it took her a long time to prove her point. Vailferee Brechtel won the two-mile run at the Rotary Meet six consecutive years, beginning as a 7th grader in 1995. She also won either the 880 or mile at several of the meets and held the records in both the mile and two-mile when she wrapped up her high school career in 2000.

Another “unbeatable” contestant was April Kockrow of Rushville. She won the shot put at four consecutive Rotary Meets and her mark of 43-2 ½ is still the all-time best at CSC High School Meets. She went on to become a three-time Class C State Meet discus champion and was second in the shot twice and the gold medalist as a senior for the Longhorns.