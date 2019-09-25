The Chadron Cardinals’ volleyball team moved to 11-2 this week, suffering its first two losses of the year, but adding six to the win column.
Along the way, senior setter Tyleigh Strotheide earned her 1,716th career assist, a new school record.
“I knew pretty early on, especially after her sophomore year that this would probably happen,” Chadron Head Volleyball Coach Blakelee Hoffman said. “She received a lot of compliments this weekend from officials and other coaches.”
Strotheide is in her third season as the starting setter and had years of 661 and 861 assists as a sophomore and a junior. It’s possible she could hit 2,000 career assists before the season is over.
“She’s done a great job,” Hoffman said. “She’s worked hard for it.”
Chadron capped its week with a runner-up finish at Gothenburg’s Harvest Fest Tournament. The Cardinals went 5-1 at the tourney with their only loss coming against the St. Paul Wildcats 23-25, 14-25, Friday.
Also on Friday, the Cardinals earned a 25-18, 25-19 win over host Gothenburg and defeated Minden in three sets, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21.
Saturday, the team defeated Kearney Catholic 18-25, 25-16, 25-14; Ogallala 25-20 , 25-22; and Aurora 25-23, 25-23.
The Cardinals loss to St. Paul was just their second of the season.
“They’re very very talented all the way around in every position,” Hoffman said.
Despite the loss, she still believes the Cardinals can beat the Wildcats.
“I know we can,” she said. “I think we kind of struggled with a few things and it really got to us. As soon as we dropped the first set I think our girls were pretty deflated and came out slow the second set.”
At their own triangular earlier in the week on Sept. 17, the Cardinals got off to a slow start and fell 20-25, 18-25 to the Sidney Red Raiders. Chadron followed the loss with a convincing win, defeating Bridgeport 25-20, 25-10.
After losing to St. Paul, the team won its next four, dropping only two sets along the way. With having won the majority of their games this season, Hoffman was concerned with how they’d handle their inevitable losses.
“I was proud of how they bounced back,” she said. “To me it shows the kind of resilience they have and how much they’ve grown mentally.”
Against Sidney, the Cardinals failed to adjust to a defense that seemed to have the Cardinals figured out. Hoffman said the team was becoming too predictable, running the same types of attacks.
“That’s what Sidney took advantage of,” she said.
But the team adjusted well in Gothenburg where she said the few times the outside hitters were getting blocked, the team made adjustments to get past it. In particular she said it showed in sophomore Olivia Reed’s game as the team faced Kearney Catholic.
“(Reed) figured out that she needs to have a bigger role than just blocking and maybe hitting every now and then by running attacks and pulling the block from the outsides,” Hoffman said. “That’s just as important as hitting or blocking.”
Like St. Paul, Kearney Catholic is team the Cardinals don’t typically see beyond once a year.
“The last couple of years when we played them they beat us pretty soundly, so it was nice to get a win against them,” Hoffman said.
Thursday the team will travel to face Scottsbluff and won’t play again until they host Gordon-Rushville on Oct. 3.