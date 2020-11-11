Success at bowling for Chadron Special Olympics

The five teams of Special Olympics athletes and their partners were successful bowling for the state competition on October 17, 2020. The bowling was completed differently than usual since we were not able to travel to Kearney. Each team in the state competed at their own bowling alleys and then the scores were sent to the state and then they were awarded state awards according on how they placed in their division. The following bowlers and their unified partners received the following awards:
Paul Kruger and Thomas Sanchez – 7th place
Orlando Camingo-Luz and Seth McMillan – 6th
Charles Richards and Caity Willaims –4th
Russell Moore and Jarod Nicholson – Silver Medal
Bastian Barnes and Brystin Cummings – Gold Medal
The team is now practicing regular bowling and will follow the same format for regional and state in February and March.
