It was a very successful weekend for the Chadron Special Olympics team as they competed in the West Region Swimming meet and West Region Track meet on Saturday, April 15.

The day started out with the competition for athletes in swimming at the Chadron Aquatics Center. There were athletes from Scottsbluff and Chadron competing starting at 10:00. The following results are for the Chadron athletes competing.

Bastian Barnes:25 m freestyle – 1st; 50 m freestyle – 2nd; 4x25 m freestyle relay – 1st

Orlando Camaigo-Luz: 25 m freestyle – 1st; 50 m freestyle – 1st; 4x25 m freestyle relay –1st

Russell Moore: 25 m freestyle – 2nd; 25 m backstroke – 2nd; 4x25 m freestyle relay – 1st

Ben Fistler: 30 m walk – 1st; 15 m walk – 1st

Julia Nicholson (unified partner): 4x25 m freestyle relay- 1st

In the afternoon teams from Scottsluff, Alliance, and Chadron competed in the West Region track meet held at the PAC on the CSC campus. The following results are from the Chadron athletes.

Michael Broberg: 25 m walk -1st; 50 m walk – 2nd; Tennis Ball Throw – 1st

Kim Homrighausen: 25 m walk – 1st; 50 m walk – 1st; Tennis Ball throw – 1st

Gamon Stumf: 200 m walk – 1st; 400 m walk – 1st; Softball Throw – 1st

Jesse Demicell: 200 m walk – 1st; 400 m walk – 1st; Men Shotput – 1st

Orlando Camaigo-Luz: 100 m dash – 2nd; 4x100 m relay – 1st; Men Shotput – 1st

Russell Moore: 100 m dash – 2nd; Softball Throw – 1st; 4x100 m relay – 1st

Paul Kruger: 100 m dash – 1st; 4x100 m relay – 1st; Softball Throw – 1st

Bastian Barnes: 100 m dash – 1st; 4x100 m relay – 1st; Men Mini Javelin – 1st

Ben Fistler: 100 m dash – 2nd; 4x100 m relay – 1st; Softball Throw – 2nd

Robbie Straw: 100 m dash – 3rd; 4x100 m relay – 1st; Men Shotput – 2nd

Dakota Curley: 100 m dash – 2nd; 4x100 m relay – 1st; Men Shotput – 2nd

The team expressed appreciation to everyone that helped as volunteers for the events, as they could not have had successful meets that day. Among those helping were the City of Chadron for the use of the Aquatic Center, the lifeguards that day, CSC for the use of the PAC for the track meet, volunteers from Rebecca Fernau’s Social Club, Highland Huddlers 4-H club for treats, Chadron Police officers Timothy McClure and Zach Klemp, CSC officer Aaron Tidyman and Mick Downing from the Nebraska State Patrol for handing out ribbons and for all of the parents, grandparents and fans that were at the meets to cheer for the athletes.

The Chadron Special Olympics team will begin practicing Bocce in June. Anyone that would like to help with the team by being a coach or volunteer may contact Connie Moore, crmoor4@gmail.com.